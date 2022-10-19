Jessica Simpson Rocks Daisy Dukes As She Shows Off Green Booties For Shoe Collection

More than 17 years after she starred in The Dukes of Hazzard, Jessica Simpson is still the queen of daisy dukes! The mom of three posted a new photo of herself on Instagram on Oct. 18 promoting a new pair of booties from her Jessica Simpson Collection. In the image, she’s wearing cutoff jean shorts, putting her long legs on display with the heels on full display on her feet.

Jessica has proudly been showing off her figure on social media posts recently. She previously revealed that she lost 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child, Birdie, in 2019, and is feeling better than ever. “I absolutely feel healthy,” she recently told Extra. “I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones running wild. I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy.”

At 42 years old, Jessica is a proud mom of three. In addition to Birdie, she also has a 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell, and nine-year-old son, Ace. Jessica shares all three kids with her husband, Eric Johnson, who she married in 2014. In August, the couple took some time away from the kids to recharge in Mexico, and just days after they returned, they sent Maxwell and ace off to their first day of school.

“These two had an amazing first day of school!” Jessica gushed on Instagram, along with a photo of her two older kids. “I’m so proud! Growin’ up and owning it. Happy kiddos.”

Jessica’s daughter is actually friends with Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughters, North West and Penelope Disick, from school. Jessica dished about the cute friendship back in April, and explained that she lives near Kim, which is how the friendship developed. She also revealed that North and Maxwell are on the same basketball team, which helped their companionship flourish.