Jessica Simpson Reveals Daughter, 9, Is ‘Best Friends’ With North West: ‘She’s Amazing’

Super cute! Jessica Simpson opened up about her daughter Maxwell Johnson being close friends with their neighbor Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter North West in a new interview with Us Weekly on Thursday April 14. Jessica, 41, said that living nearby Kim, 41, and her family has made it “easy” for North, 8, and Maxwell, 9, to form a friendship! “One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” she said.

While reality TV may be stressful for just about anyone, Jessica said that Kim and the kids have kept “the same” throughout tapings. Given Maxwell’s close friendship, she had so many nice things to say about North. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world,” she said. Jessica also opened up about some of the “fun” things that they’ve done as neighbors, including that her husband Eric Johnson recently coached the two girls’ basketball team.

It’s super cute to know that North and Maxwell are BFFs! Jessica is definitely a doting mother to Maxwell, and it sounds like the two girls have a great friendship. When her daughter turned nine in May 2021, she joked about how Maxwell’s getting taller than her mom (and shared the same shoe size at the time), but mostly she gushed about how much she loved her oldest in a sweet tribute. “When I think about her I can’t help but smile with all that I have, a happy smile is always inspired by her, the possessor of the most genuine, pretty, sometimes cheeky but always the purest of smiles ever to grin,” she wrote at the time.

Maxwell is one of three children that Jessica has with her husband. While Maxwell is the oldest, the pair also have a son Ace, 8, and a younger daughter Birdie, 3. Jessica shared a sweet photo of Maxwell and her son sharing a sweet hug on the first day of school, back in August. ” New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed,” she wrote to celebrate them returning to class!