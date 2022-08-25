Jessica Simpson Rocks Sexy Cutout Swimsuit On The Beach In Mexico: Photos

Jessica Simpson is looking incredible these days, and she showed it off with a new swimsuit photo on Instagram. On Aug. 24, Jessica posted a sexy new snap to her page, which featured her hitting the beach in a one-piece with cutouts throughout the midsection. She completed the look with sunglasses and open-toed, chunky, heels. Her hair was styled long and in loose waves, with the sun setting on the ocean in the background.

The stunning scenery was courtesy of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Jessica got away for a romantic vacation with her husband, Eric Johnson. With three kids at home, the lovebirds definitely deserved the trip! “The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do say so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover,” Jessica captioned the pic. “Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure.”

Earlier this year, Jessica revealed that she lost 100 pounds since giving birth to her third child, in March 2019. She celebrated the accomplishment by posting a bikini photo on Instagram. It was a gradual process for the designer, who said it took her three years to slowly and safely lose weight. “I call it determined patience,” Jessica told Entertainment Tonight in April. “I believe in setting small goals for yourself, because in my life and how I’ve done it, there’s easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible. So the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal.”

Jessica’s trainer also added that she was averaging 14,000 steps per day during her weight loss journey, which helped her achieve results. That number was up from her previous average of just 6,000 steps a day.