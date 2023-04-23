Jessica Simpson Bonds With Kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, & Birdie, 4, At Malibu Brunch: Photos

Jessica Simpson wore a western-inspired outfit as she spend time under the sun with her brood over the weekend.

April 23, 2023
Jessica Simpson, 42, looked incredible during a family outing in Malibu, CA this weekend. She wore a long light tan sleeveless dress with lace at the waistline and on the bottom, along with tan cowboy boots and a straw cowboy hat as she enjoyed a brunch with her kids, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 4. The beauty also accessorized with sunglasses, jewelry, and a matching purse with fringe.

Jessica’s husband Eric Johnson, 43, also joined her and their kids, who stopped to write their names in the windows of the family SUV, for the outing. At one point, it looked like Jessica was using her phone to take photos of the memorable moments they were all having with each other. The doting mom also flashed a lot of smiles at nearby cameras, showing off her happiness.

Before Jessica’s latest Malibu family outing, she wowed during a an outing last week. The blonde star posed for Instagram photos in a green sweater over a black top and black leather pants, as she spent time in an outdoor roof area. She also rocked black heeled boots and had her long hair down as sunglasses rested atop her head, and also posed for one photo with her husband.

Jessica was also spotted during a solo outing in New York City, NY last week. She wore a yellow mini dress with long sleeves and gold platform shoes. She added a necklace and earrings as she carried a matching purse and was photographed leaving a building.

When Jessica’s not showing off her epic outfits, she’s talking about them. She recently did an interview with People and admitted she still has the Daisy Dukes she wore while filming The Dukes of Hazzard almost 20 years ago. After explaining that she wore “many pairs of the same shorts” for the film, she said she still loves to often don the look while out and about. “I’m always on my way to get somewhere in my denim shorts and platforms!” she said.

