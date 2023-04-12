Jessica Simpson Rocks Tight Leather Pants & Cropped Jacket For Sexy Look While Out & About: Photos

Jessica Simpson, 42, was a gorgeous sight to see in her latest set of Instagram photos. The singer rocked a highly fashionable outfit that included a green jacket over a black tank top and black leather pants that flared out at the bottoms. She also added chunky black boots and had her long blonde hair down as aviator-style sunglasses sat atop her head.

The beauty was posing in what appeared to be an outdoor roof area and looked confident. She accessorized with multiple necklaces as she put one hand on her hip, in one of the snapshots. A second photo showed her husband, Eric Johnson, 43, joining her as he posed in a gray T-shirt and baseball cap.

“There’s no expiration date to a dream🤍,” Jessica wrote in the caption. The post received a lot of responses in the comments section. “the most beautiful woman in this world ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote, while another complimented her pants. A third fan wrote, “outfit goals” and many more left heart-eyed emojis.

Shortly after Jessica shared her latest set of photos, she posted more of herself in a brown sleeveless dress and black boots. She struck various poses as her hair was wavy and down. She also held a big gold purse and wore sunglasses. “Dreamweaver show me the way 🤍,” she wrote alongside the post. It received just as much attention as her previous photos.

Jessica’s new social media pics come almost a month after she made headlines for revealing her youngest daughter Birdie‘s singing talents, in a post. “Birdie girl is my loud belting beauty with a set of set of lungs and a vocal box that could quite possibly bust mics and speaker,” she wrote in the caption for a set of cute family photos that showed her holding the mini me, who wore braids in her hair. “Very familiar if I do say so myself.” Jessica is also the mother of daughter Maxwell, 10, and son Ace, 9.