Jessica Simpson Holds Daughter Birdie, 3, In Sweet Photos & Reveals Toddler’s Singing Talents

The singer and actress shared a series of adorable photos of her daughter, while also praising her musical abilities.

March 17, 2023 10:32AM EDT
Image Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jessica Simpson gushed about her youngest child Birdie in an adorable series of photos on Instagram on Thursday, March 16. The actress, 42, posted a bunch of photos of herself holding her daughter, and sharing sweet mother-daughter moments. In the caption, she said that her daughter has taken after her in terms of musical ability and can regularly be heard singing.

Jessica shared a series of photos of herself holding Birdie at what seemed to be a family event. Besides shots of herself and her daughter, they also had photos with her husband Eric JohnsonJessica’s mom Tina, and other loved ones. Jessica sported a flowy black top with a colorful design on it, along with hooped earrings and her hair tied back in a ponytail, while her daughter wore an all-red outfit.

As Jessica rose to fame as a popstar, it should come as no surprise that her daughter is also becoming quite the singer. She revealed that her daughter loves to sing also in the caption. “Birdie girl is my loud belting beauty with a set of set of lungs and a vocal box that could quite possibly bust mics and speaker,” she wrote. “Very familiar if I do say so myself.”

Jessica holds Birdie during a New York outing in February 2020. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Birdie is the youngest of Jessica and Eric’s three children. The pair also have an older daughter Maxwell, 10, and a son Ace, 9. Jessica often gives fans a look at her family life and shows how much she loves her three kids on her social media. She gave a tour of Birdie’s room in a video for Pottery Barn, and spoke about how the shop has a great blending of classic style. “Pottery Barn is all-American, but it also has this fashion-forward thing going on,” she said in an Instagram Story for the company.

Besides Birdie, Jessica also recently shared a sweet photo of herself with her mom and Maxwell as they all made an appearance on HSN (Home Shopping Network) on March 10. The three appeared to promote Jessica’s fashion line on the network for a “Fashion Family Affair.”

