Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell, 10, Is So Grown Up During HSN Appearance

Jessica Simpson‘s latest Home Shopping Network (HSN) event was a mother-daughter-granddaughter affair! The 42-year-old singer and actress appeared on the shopping network to promote her eponymous fashion line on Thursday, March 9, and included her mother, Tina Simpson, and 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell. The trio posed for a photo on set, which can be seen below, and Maxwell shined in a multi-colored striped jumpsuit with funky flared legs that she paired with a denim jacket. She added some sparkle with dangling earrings and a beaded necklace, and she wore her long, blonde hair in a half-up, half-down look.

The “Public Affair” hitmaker wore the $70 Bonita Chiffon Dress from the line in pink, while her mom wore it in black. Jessica dressed her dress up with layered pearl necklaces and several silver bracelets, one of which included a turquoise rock embellishment. She finished the look with super-high strappy silver pumps, and she wore her stunning, nearly bleach-blonde hair in a relaxed wave style.

“It’s a Fashion Family Affair! Thanks for havin’ us tonight HSN. See you bright and early for round 2,” she captioned the beautiful family photo, which she shared on Instagram.

Jessica has turned her HSN broadcasts into a family affair in the past. She appeared on HSN in Nov. 2022 and also invited her tween daughter and mother to watch. “Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!” Jessica captioned the below photo, which showed the trio looking much more laid back than at the most recent HSN event, with Maxwell and Tina donning $46 pairs of bedazzled slippers from Jessica’s line.

Maxwell is the eldest child of three who Jessica shares with her husband of nearly a decade, Eric Johnson. They welcomed a daughter named Birdie Mae in 2019 and their son, Ace Knute, in 2013 before they tied the knot.

Jessica featured Maxwell in a heartwarming Instagram post back in December that showed her standing outside their local animal rescue, Agoura Hills Animal Rescue, after she made its residents some treats and gifted them some necessities. “Yesterday, Maxwell came home after visiting @animalrescueah and decided to make dog, cat, and rabbit treats for the whole gang!” the proud mom captioned the image, as seen above.

“She then insisted we drop them off with some beds and toys so they could enjoy the spirit of Christmas the way she does. Her heart is beautiful and truly overflows with unparalleled empathy. She has asked me to send out an Instagram with info attached so these animals could possibly find their way into the lovin’ homes they all deserve!”