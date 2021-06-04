Jessica Simpson Gushes Over Her ‘Baseball Stud’ Son Ace, 7, After He Scores Homerun — Pic

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on June 3 to praise her son for hitting the championship-winning home run in his baseball game.

Jessica Simpson, 40, couldn’t be more proud of her 7-year-old son, Ace Knute. The singer turned fashion mogul — who shares Ace and daughters Maxwell Drew, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2, with husband Eric Johnson — gushed about her middle child and his athletic ability.

“My baseball stud won the championships with a hitting a home run against an undefeated team at the end of the ballgame,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of Ace on the baseball field. “He told me that he saved that hit for that moment so the team was caught off guard. Now that is athlete mentality if I do say so myself…and he is only 7.”

“This kid is good at EVERYTHING and excels under pressure,” she continued. “He says he doesn’t feel pressure though because he knows what he can and will get done out there on the field. He is so happy they won the championships but now is on the all star team and will only get better. This house and his family are SO proud of him!!!”

The Open Book author also joked that her own mother, Tina Simpson , 61, “might have busted my eardrum screaming” while cheering Ace on.

This isn’t the first time that Jessica has raved about her son’s baseball talents. Last month she took to Instagram to congratulate him on making the All-Star team.

“When Ace was in my belly I told everyone and anyone who’d listen that he would dominate a baseball field when he was old enough and would more than likely never ever end up putting the bat down…so far my intuition was correct,” she began her caption.

“This kiddo is SO naturally gifted, laser focused, instinctual, bats the ball out of the park, pitches strike outs, and owns his confidence with a humble grin,” Jessica gushed, alongside a pic of her and Ace at a baseball game.

“Ace is honestly as good as it gets and as ready as ever to continue exceeding with pure excellence,” she wrote. “I am so proud of my only son. when mama knows she knows…” she continued. “This was all to say “Congratulations Ace Johnson for being picked as an All-Star!!! You are gonna have the best summer ever, bud! You make this family SO proud, every single week, as you own your gift and love of baseball!”