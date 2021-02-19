Jessica Simpson’s Son Ace, 7, Gives His Little Sister Birdie, 1, A Hair Makeover No One Will Forget: See Pic

Jessica Simpson shared the most adorable photo of her one-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae, after her big brother, Ace, styled her hair! Check out the hilarious image Jessica shared to her Instagram account!

Note to self: don’t ever let a seven-year-old style their little sibling’s hair. On February 18, Jessica Simpson learned that lesson when she shared the cutest photo of her 23-month-old daughter, Birdie Mae, after she got major hairdo makeover from her seven-year-old big brother, Ace! The photo, which you can see below, was absolutely hilarious, with Birdie’s hair styled in a ponytail that was standing on end (likely due to an overuse of hairspray or gel)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

The toddler’s ‘do made her look like Dr. Seuss Who! Sporting a tie-dye shirt, Birdie was completely unawares of what her big brother had done to her normally flowing, golden locks. Of course, Jessica couldn’t help but capture the moment on her camera and subsequently shared it with her more than five million Instagram followers. “This is what happens when your brother does your hair,” the mother-of-three, 40, captioned the shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

On an average hair day, sweet little Birdie Mae, whom Jessica shares with husband Eric Johnson along with her two older children (including eight-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew), is practically the spitting image of her mom. Birdie’s hair is a gorgeous golden-yellow hue, much like her stunning mom’s. Plus, the toddler’s hair often features a slew of cute little ringlets, which cascade just past her shoulders like in the image above!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

But with three kids, someone is bound to have a bad hair day — whether it was caused by a sibling or not! Fortunately, Jessica has rarely, if ever, felt shy about sharing totally relatable snapshots from her life. Whether it’s baking holiday treats with Maxwell and Ace, or bonding with Birdie, Jessica has wholly come into her own and become a completely open book. As a matter of fact, that’s what she titled her 2020 memoir!

When it comes to chronicling the scrutiny that she faced as a young, rising star in Hollywood, the singer and actress isn’t going to shy away from such subjects as her kiddos get older. “Some of it they are not old enough to digest right now, but in time we will be talking about all of it as a family,” she shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in February 2020. We have no doubt that Jessica will continue to update her fans on ever milestone and moment from motherhood!