Jessica Simpson Rocks Mini Dress & High Slit Maxi Dress In New Clothing Line Campaign

Jessica Simpson looked sexier than ever when she rocked a super short mini dress, high-slit maxi dress & more stunning looks for her new clothing line campaign.

By:
September 15, 2022 10:43AM EDT
jessica simpson
View gallery
Jessica Simpson JESSICA SIMPSON AFTER APPEARING ON 'THE LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN', ED SULLIVAN THEATER, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 02 MAR 2004
THE DUKES OF HAZZARD, Jessica Simpson, 2005, © Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection
Us Singer Jessica Simpson Arrives to the American Airlines Arena in Miami Florida (usa) For the Mtv Video Music Awards 2004 Sunday 29 August 2004 United States Miami Usa - Mtv Video Music Awards - Aug 2004
Image Credit: Adam Franzino

Jessica Simpson always manages to look sexy no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Jessica Simpson Style fall 2022 campaign. The 42-year-old debuted a bunch of gorgeous new outfits including a short mini dress, a slit maxi dress, a leather two-piece, and so many more looks.

jessica simpson
Jessica Simpson looked stunning in this long-sleeve Zephyr Dress in Paisley Patch with a pair of patent leather platform Madlaina Boots in Spruce Green for her new Jessica Simpson Style fall 2022 campaign. (Adam Franzino)

In one photo from the campaign, Jessica posed in a booth in a diner wearing a long-sleeve Zephyr Dress in Paisley Patch. The mini dress retails for $109.50 and features sheer sleeves, a cinched-in waist, and a super short hem. Jessica styled the patterned flowy mini with a pair of $99, patent leather platform Madlaina Boots in Spruce Green.

jessica simpson
Jessica rocked this $99.50 Kelley Dress in Dew Stripe with a plunging hip-high slit on the skirt styled with brown suede, silver-studded Larna Boots in Nut ($169). (Adam Franzino)

Another mini dress that Jessica wore was the $99.50 Amella Dress in Ocean Depths which featured a high neck and long flared sleeves while the waist was pulled in tight with a thick, ruched belt. She lounged on a leather booth wearing the dress with her toned legs up and accentuated with a pair of silver bedazzled Dreama Platforms in Silver ($139).

jessica simpson
In another photo, Jessica lounged on a bed while wearing a fitted black denim button-down jumpsuit with flared hems. (Adam Franzino)

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, Jessica showed off her incredibly toned legs in the $99.50 Kelley Dress in Dew Stripe. The brown and orange patterned maxi dress featured long flowy sleeves and a hip-high slit on the side of the skirt. She styled the western-style dress with a thick brown belt around her waist and a pair of brown suede, silver-studded Larna Boots in Nut ($169).

Perhaps our favorite outfit from the campaign though, was Jessica standing outside a retro drive-in wearing a leather set. Jessica’s gorgeous legs were on display in a pair of high-waisted, short black leather Elizabeth Shorts ($69.50) that had an elastic, paper bag waist. She styled the shorts with a lace bralette and a matching black leather button-down shirt on top. Tying her look together was a pair of $99 sky-high, platform Chaela Booties in Black with silver buckles.

