Jessica Simpson Admits To Still Owning Her Famous Daisy Dukes From ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’

It’s been nearly two decades since Jessica Simpson starred in The Dukes of Hazzard, but that doesn’t mean it’s no longer relevant in her life. In fact, the 42-year-old singer and actress revealed she still has the short shorts she rocked in the rom-com in a chat with PEOPLE published on April 14. She recalled wearing “many pairs of the same shorts” while filming the movie and said she has so many pairs in her closet, she thinks she’s a “connoisseur” of daisy dukes. “I’m always on my way to get somewhere in my denim shorts and platforms!” she admitted.

Of course, that’s no surprise, as the fashion designer has rocked short shorts with heeled shoes time and time again. Last fall, for example, she showed off her toned legs in pair of denim hot pants and platform booties while promoting her Jessica Simpson Collection. That same month, she advertised a pair of black and white cowgirl boots while wearing cut-off denim shorts once again. Last summer, she put her long legs on display again on a trip to the thrift store. Her outfit consisted of a camo-print tee, cut-off shorts, and black booties. She accessorized with a black vest, cross-body bag, and wide-brim hat.

Although trends come and go, Jessica has never been afraid to rock something from the Y2K era. In May 2022, the mother of three shared a gorgeous photo of herself donning a long, black skirt paired with a white tank and cropped blazer. It turns out the skirt was from when she promoted her reality show with her ex-husband, Nick Lachey, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. She captioned the Instagram post (seen below), “Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn”. Slay all day, Jessica!

Although Jessica seemingly has one eccentric closet, she admitted to PEOPLE that she would not mind checking out that of Ashlee Simpson‘s mother-in-law, Diana Ross.“It makes me laugh because I imagine her archive is filled with sequins that make you salivate and mine is filled with Juicy suits and Daisy Dukes!” she laughed.

Jessica made the admission while promoting her new Jessica Simpson Collection summer line. In her most recent promotional photo for the drop, which she shared online on April 13, she explained that her new pieces are “filled with cinematic romance to inspire what’s possible”. And in the photo, she was rocking her signature look: short shorts and heels.