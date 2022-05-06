Jessica Simpson Rewears Gucci Skirt From ‘Newlyweds’ Press 19 Years Ago: Photo

Apparently, Jessica Simpson was in a nostalgic mood when she picked out her outfit for the day on May 6. The singer, 41, slipped on a black Gucci pencil skirt for a gorgeous snapshot that she posted to her social media. In her caption, Jessica revealed that the outfit is actually a re-wear from 2003, when she and then-husband Nick Lachey, 48, had their hit MTV reality show Newlyweds. “Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn,” Jessica said.

The Jessica Simpson Collection owner also tagged Rachel Zoe in her caption and asked the famous designer if she remembers Jessica wearing the skirt almost two decades back, and Rachel indeed did. “OMG YES!!!” Rachel commented on the post, following a string of laughing emojis. Jessica also jokingly referred to herself as a “hoarder” for still having the chic attire.

To complete her look, Jessica also rocked a black blazer, a white tank top, a pair of black heels, and black sunglasses. The blonde bombshell memorably starred alongside her ex-spouse in Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which documented their first years of marriage from 2003 to 2005. The same year the show ended, Jessica filed for divorce from Nick.

The famous exes moved on following their split and now have families of their own. Jessica has three children with husband Eric Johnson, while Nick also has three kids with his wife, Vanessa Minnillo. In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, Jessica exlained that her successful career played a part in her split from Nick.

“I didn’t want to outshine him, because that just wasn’t what I knew,” she wrote. “He seemed so much older than me, my guide in everything. I want him to feel like he could show me all that he knew — about the business, about the world.”

Shortly after Jessica’s book was released, Nick was asked if he had read it. “Well, no, I have not read a single word,” he told Us Weekly at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Lowes Miami Beach Hotel in Feb. 2020. He also said his wife Vanessa hadn’t read it either, before adding, “and no, she [Jessica] did not reach out before it was published.”