Jessica Simpson Slays In Tight Cutout Dress With Eric Johnson At Jessica Alba’s Birthday Party

Jessica Simpson is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at Jessica Alba’s 41st birthday party at Delilah in West Hollywood on April 28. The 41-year-old looked incredible when she wore a tight, halterneck maxi dress with cutouts under the chest.

Jessica’s tight, knit dress had a spaghetti strap crisscross neckline with a keyhole cutout under her chest revealing some underboob. The rest of the dress hugged her bottom and ended past her ankles. She accessorized with sky-high metallic gold platform heels, a metallic gold clutch, and bangles.

As for her glam, she had her long platinum blonde hair down in beachy waves while deeply parted to the side. She added a smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

Jessica was joined by her husband Eric Johnson, who looked handsome in a pair of tight black straight-leg jeans with a dark wash blue chambray button-down shirt. A pair of black suede boots completed his sleek look.

Jessica has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and one of our favorites was her skintight, kelly green RVN Engineered Rib Jacket with matching high-waisted pants. Aside from this look, she recently looked amazing when she wore a tiny gold bikini that showed off her toned legs. She topped her look off with oversized sunglasses and a straw hat.

In the photo, captioned, “Texi Cali,” Jessica had her blonde hair down in natural waves while wearing round sunglasses that were outlined with pretty daisies. She covered up her body with a straw fedora and had her toned legs on full display.

Jessica posted another photo to her Instagram story rocking the same outfit, but this time with shoes. She captioned the photo, “The best pool shoes,” as she wore the Tumile Platform Wedge Slide in Clear from her namesake collection. The wedges were super high with two clear straps across the front of her foot.