Jessica Simpson Slays In Tight Cutout Dress With Eric Johnson At Jessica Alba’s Birthday Party

Jessica Simpson showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a skintight brown maxi dress with cutouts at Jessica Alba's birthday party in LA.

By:
April 29, 2022 1:20PM EDT
jessica simpson
View gallery
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson Jessica Simpson out and about, New York, USA - 01 Aug 2018
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jessica Simpson looks stunning as she and Eric Johnson are seen leaving Delilah restaurant after celebrating Jessica Alba's 41st birthday party in West Hollywood.Pictured: Jessica Simpson And Eric JohnsonBACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TPG / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jessica Simpson looks thinner than ever while shopping with her hubby in Beverly Hills, CA on Tuesday. Jessica flaunted her incredible 100lb weight loss in skin-tight jeans and plaid knee-high boots after celebrating 4 years of sobriety. Pictured: Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson BACKGRID USA 30 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Jessica Simpson is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at Jessica Alba’s 41st birthday party at Delilah in West Hollywood on April 28. The 41-year-old looked incredible when she wore a tight, halterneck maxi dress with cutouts under the chest.

jessica simpson
Jessica Simpson looked incredible in this tight, cutout brown dress with her husband, Eric Johnson at Jessica Alba’s 41st birthday party at Delilah in West Hollywood on April 28. (TPG / BACKGRID)

Jessica’s tight, knit dress had a spaghetti strap crisscross neckline with a keyhole cutout under her chest revealing some underboob. The rest of the dress hugged her bottom and ended past her ankles. She accessorized with sky-high metallic gold platform heels, a metallic gold clutch, and bangles.

As for her glam, she had her long platinum blonde hair down in beachy waves while deeply parted to the side. She added a smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

Jessica was joined by her husband Eric Johnson, who looked handsome in a pair of tight black straight-leg jeans with a dark wash blue chambray button-down shirt. A pair of black suede boots completed his sleek look.

Jessica has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and one of our favorites was her skintight, kelly green RVN Engineered Rib Jacket with matching high-waisted pants. Aside from this look, she recently looked amazing when she wore a tiny gold bikini that showed off her toned legs. She topped her look off with oversized sunglasses and a straw hat.

In the photo, captioned, “Texi Cali,” Jessica had her blonde hair down in natural waves while wearing round sunglasses that were outlined with pretty daisies. She covered up her body with a straw fedora and had her toned legs on full display.

Jessica posted another photo to her Instagram story rocking the same outfit, but this time with shoes. She captioned the photo, “The best pool shoes,” as she wore the Tumile Platform Wedge Slide in Clear from her namesake collection. The wedges were super high with two clear straps across the front of her foot.

More From Our Partners

ad