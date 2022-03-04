Jessica Simpson Stuns In High-Slit Dress While Promoting Her New Collection

The fashionista showed off some of the latest pieces that fans can by from her clothing line, while looking totally gorgeous.

Jessica Simpson rocked a flowing dress with a high leg slit in a new photo shared to Instagram on Thursday March 3. The 41-year-old singer and actress showed off the cute outfit, while she announced the latest update for the sales for her clothing company from the dresses. She seemed super excited to share the great news with fans, while also letting them know that she has much more to sell.

The dress was a creamy, pastel color with a high leg slit. It had flowery-looking designs all over it, as she posed with her hands on her hips. Going with the floral dress, she also sported what looked like a burnt orange blazer with roses decorating the sleeves.She also rocked a pair of light pink high heels, as she stood in her shop with her name up in lights behind her and tons of shoes and dresses on display.

It’s clear Jessica’s fans loved her latest collection, because she said that thousands had placed orders with her. “Holy guacamole! The day’s not over and we’ve already sold 16,000 dresses! And there’s still more to come!” she wrote, while mentioning that she’d be appearing on the Home Shopping Network soon.

Of course, the floral outfit isn’t the only amazing look that Jessica has shown off recently. She regularly has excellent outfits and a keen fashion sense, like when she sported thigh-high plaid-covered boots over denim while out for a stroll with her husband Eric Johnson, 42, back in December. Before that she even let her followers help her decide which boots to wear out for a romantic dinner with Eric in November, while she rocked a pair of skinny jeans. She was trying to decide between a beige thigh-high and smaller plaid-covered bootie.

Other than her clothing line’s success, Jessica has had much to celebrate over the past year. Back in November, she dropped her first music video in 13 years for her single “Particles.” Perhaps most importantly, she celebrated four years sober on November 1 with a photo of herself back in 2017 the day that she decided to stop drinking.