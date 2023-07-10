Jessica Simpson Stuns In Radiant Makeup-Free Selfie For 43rd Birthday: ‘I Did Curl My Lashes’

Jessica Simpson isn’t getting any less gorgeous! The bombshell mom of three took to Instagram on Monday, July 10, to show off her glowing visage for her 43rd birthday. In the pic, the former Newlyweds star wore a bright red wrap and pulled her famously blonde hair into a sleek updo to show off her perfect skin. She finished the look with a delicate crystal necklace and a simple pair of hoop earrings. She smiled gorgeously, her brown eyes glimmering with joy for the occasion and her lips shining. “43 makeup free,” she captioned the selfie before adding, “(kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes.)” Jess concluded the post with two zodiac Cancer emojis and three white heart emojis.

The stunning selfie sent Jessica’s 6.3 million followers on the platform into the frenzy, and they rushed to the comments thread to gush over the pic. “You’ve never needed makeup. Beautiful as always, Happy Birthday!” remarked a follower, while another raved, “Gorgeous! Sobriety and empowerment look so amazing on you!”

View Related Gallery Jessica Simpson's Sexiest Photos: See The Star's Hottest Looks Jessica Simpson JESSICA SIMPSON AFTER APPEARING ON 'THE LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN', ED SULLIVAN THEATER, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 02 MAR 2004 New York City, NY - Jessica Simpson steps out in a yellow dress for dinner in New York City Pictured: Jessica Simpson BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

A third commented, “Happy birthday queen @jessicasimpson and we’re your beautiful Jessibirds,” and a fourth wrote, “Happy Birthday queen Jessica!!! Everything about you is still Irresistible,” alongside crown and sparkling heart emojis.

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” crooner has never shied away from a birthday. Last year, at 42, she confessed to “leaning in” to her middle years and being proud of herself. “Oh lil Mrs. 42, look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart,” she wrote at the time, along with a jaw dropping pic in a little black cutout dress.

“I am very proud of my faith, resilience, and strength over the last [four] decades,” she continued in the July 11, 2022 post. “Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE. I know myself, and I do love her very much. I know my purpose, and I must say that, ladies and gents, I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend Okay, 42. Time to Rock’ n’ Roll.”