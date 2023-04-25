Jessica Simpson Sizzles In Sexy Lime Green SKIMS Bikini After Major Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson, 42, put her epic toned figure on full display, in her latest Instagram pic. The singer modeled a lime green bikini from SKIMS and hot pink platform shoes as she confidently snapped a selfie with her phone while standing in front of a body length mirror. She had her long blonde hair down and appeared to be makeup-free but still looked incredible.

“SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy,” she captioned the post. Her fans were eager to compliment her look. “Beautiful and iconic!” one fan exclaimed while another wrote that she looked “great and healthy.” A third gave her a marriage proposal and a fourth shared, “You look amazing!” Jessica’s new bikini selfie comes just two days after she made headlines for being spotted out and about with her family, including her husband Eric Johnson, and their three kids, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 4, at a brunch in Malibu, CA. She wore a stylish outfit that included a long light tan sleeveless dress and tan cowboy booties. She also paired it with a cowboy hat and accessorized with sunglasses.

Before that, Jessica also wowed in a yellow dress during an outing in New York City, NY. It had cutouts in the front, allowing her to show some extra skin, and she added metallic gold strappy heels to the look. Her hair was parted in the middle and had beach waves and she carried a gold purse with sequins as her makeup brought out some of her best facial features.

Jessica’s head-turning outfits show off the impressive weight loss she’s had over the past few years. The beauty has been open about her fitness journey, which has led to her losing 100 lbs. “I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right,” she told ExtraTV about how she got slimmer after giving birth to her third child. “I absolutely feel healthy. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger actually. I have a lot more energy.”