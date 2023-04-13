Jessica Simpson Stuns In Yellow Cutout Dress While Out In NYC: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Jessica Simpson, it is that she always looks fabulous in her outfits no matter what the occasion is. The 42-year-old proved that when she was out in New York City on April 12 wearing a yellow mini dress with cutouts on the front.

For the outing, Jessica wore a tight yellow long-sleeve mini dress that featured an incredibly plunging neckline that revealed her yellow lace bra beneath and ample cleavage. As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, it was also cut out on the waist, showing off her toned abs. The bottom half of the dress featured a ruched skirt that put her long, toned legs on display and she accessorized with metallic gold strappy heels, a bedazzled gold purse, chunky gold hoop earrings, and layered diamond necklaces.

Since arriving in NYC, Jessica’s outfits have just gotten sexier, and aside from this look, she was out earlier that same day wearing a black leather pleated dress. The one-shoulder sleeveless gown was wrapped around her tiny waist and flowed into a floor-length skirt. She topped her look off with the same diamond necklaces, a pair of gold earrings, a gold cuff bracelet, and heels.

Another one of our favorite NYC looks from the star was her skintight brown Elisabetta Franchi mini dress. The sleeveless dress featured thick black straps and was laced up the front with a plunging neckline. She styled the mini with a pair of knee-high black leather boots, oversized black Ferragamo sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton Suhali Le Fabuleux Bag in Gold.

Aside from dresses, Jessica also rocked a cool and edgy pants outfit featuring a pair of tight black high-waisted Unravel Lace Front Flare Leather Pants with a black tank top tucked in. She styled the look with a bright green cropped Pink Maison Verte Blazer Cardigan, Versace Patent Leather Platform Booties, and Versace Ve2249 Medusa Biggie Pilot Sunglasses in Gold/Dark Grey.