Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Celebrate Daughter’s 4th Birthday With Unicorn-Themed Party

Happy birthday, Birdie Mae! The adorable daughter of Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson rang in her 4th birthday on March 19 with a fantastical unicorn-themed birthday bash. In photos shared by the 42-year-old singer and actress on Instagram on March 23, Birdie looked as adorable as ever in a lavender tutu matched with a sequin-covered top, and a pink furry jacket. She completed her look with cowgirl boots that depicted a scene of hills and flowers and a unicorn drawn on her forehead with face paint.

Birdie grinned as she was being held by her father with her mother posing right next to her in the cover photo of the post. Jessica looked just as fabulous as the birthday girl in a purple coat that featured a light pink fur trim. “Birdie Mae Johnson is 4!!!” Jessica began in her caption of the birthday tribute. “This adorable wonder of a unicorn kiddo illuminates every color in the rainbow…her favorite color…Birdie magically makes us laugh AT ALL TIMES capturing attention from EVERYONE!”

“She is uniquely and effortlessly herself,” she continued. “This little lady celebrates and twirls through her life in tutus with a pure unique understanding in her soul of glitter sparkles. We love her SO VERY MUCH and she knows it. Birdie is a symphony of STARDUST and born to SHINE. I smiled the entire time writing this because even when she isn’t home, I feel her presence glowing inside of me. Bird puts the HAPPY to the BIRTHDAY”.

Other photos from the post showed Birdie smiling wide next to a unicorn cake, grinning just as big next to a bunch of pastel-colored balloons in her backyard, and posing with all of her family members, including her 10-year-old sister, Maxwell, and 9-year-old brother, Ace Knute. Other pics included in the carousel had Jessica making a silly face as she carried the unicorn cake, Birdie looking at ease as she got her face painted, and Birde smiling in bed with birthday doughnuts gifted to her by her family. Her birthday was extra sweet with a candy wall at her party, as well. What a dream!

Nine days before Birdie turned 4, Jessica had a special moment with Maxwell, who she invited onto the set of her HSN broadcast. As seen above, Maxwell looked beautiful in a colorful striped jumpsuit with funky flared legs that she paired with a denim jacket. Her grandmother, Tina Simpson, also joined in on the fun and was pictured on set.

Maxwell turned 10 on May 3, which means she’s almost 11! Jessica celebrated her birthday with a precious pic of her in bed surrounded by over a dozen Squishmallows. “How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!? We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family. She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again. She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE, God, her angels (yes, she is the soul that talks to angels and feels them everywhere), family, friends, animals, every creature big and small, all things cozy and fluffy to wear and cuddle,” she gushed.

“Maxwell knows what she wants and communicates her reasoning logically and emotionally in a way that can change most minds (including mine …),” she continued. “Maxi can transform anyones subconscious random judgements or biased opinions in less than 3 minutes. It blows my mind on the daily. She is a leader without ego, a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever. She is drop dead gorgeous, funny, empathetic, spacial, loyal, artistic, compassionate, drama-free, timely, hopeful, understanding, creative, athletic, thought provoking, ahead of the curve, resilient, and prayerful.”

“Maxwell Drew Johnson is THE PERFECT 10 and my VERY BEST FRIEND!!” the fashion mogul concluded.