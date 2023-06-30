Dolly Parton, 77, Sizzles In Leather Bustier & Pants With Fishnet Seams In London: Photos

A lady in leather! Country sensation Dolly Parton, 77, stopped by BBC’s The One in London on Jun. 30 to promote her upcoming album, Rockstar, and looked sensational in an all-leather outfit. The blonde beauty rocked a black leather bustier complete with a sequined fishnet crop top and matching leather pants. Dolly added an extra sizzle to her trousers, as they featured fishnet seams.

Of course, the “Jolene” hitmaker made sure to accessorize the outfit and added some of her signature touches. The 77-year-old styled her golden tresses in her signature half-up-half-down style and added sky-high heels to her ensemble. The Grammy winner even made sure her manicure was on point and had long hot-pink acrylic nails in typical Dolly fashion. As previously mentioned, the songstress made an appearance on BBC’s The One to promote her latest projects. She was notably accompanied by singer Rita Ora, 32, who nearly matched Dolly in an all-black ensemble.

During Dolly’s appearance on the talk show, she talked about her upcoming album and her upcoming book, Behind the Seams, which is due out in Oct. 2023. While talking about her latest projects, the music legend made a joke about her love for fashion and high heels. “I do have my high heel sneakers… with stones!”, she quipped. “I’m tacky as anybody at home. We all have our comfort zone and everyone’s comfort zone is different.” The Steel Magnolias star then explained that she likes to wear her heels at home due to her height. “I loved high heels before I even knew I was going to be short,” Dolly gushed. “I can’t even reach my cabinets and things so I’m often wearing them.”

The Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics author later went on to joke about her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, 80, and her famous song “Jolene.” As many know, the hit song which was first released in 1973, is about a woman that Dolly is begging to leave her man alone. “He was a little embarrassed when I wrote the song,” she said with a laugh. “I just joke about it now. I look at him when I say ‘Every time I see you over there in that Lazy Boy chair snoring and sleeping I think, where is Jolene when I need her? You can have him now!'”

"Where's Joelene when you need her! You can have him now!" 😂@DollyParton explains the origin of one of her most famous songs! Fantastic question, Greggory! 👏#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/2nxwadJNWB pic.twitter.com/AWEig3pcS3 — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) June 30, 2023

Fans can expect Dolly’s new album come Nov. 17. Dolly took to Instagram on May 9 to debut the album cover for Rockstar and reveal the release date to her fans. “I’m a rockstar now! My new album ‘Rockstar’ is coming November 17 and it’s available for pre-order. Let’s rock n’ roll,” she captioned the sizzling photo of her in a black lace dress. Actress Reese Witherspoon, 47, was one of the first to comment and react to the album news. “Must have this album ASAP!”, she gushed. There are currently three singles available now for fans to enjoy including “World On Fire,” “Magic Man,” and “Bygones.”