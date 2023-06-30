Dolly Parton, 77, Sizzles In Leather Bustier & Pants With Fishnet Seams In London: Photos

While appearing on BBC's 'The One' in London on Jun. 30, Dolly Parton turned heads in a skin-tight leather ensemble that featured a fishnet top & mesh seams.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 30, 2023 7:33PM EDT
dolly parton leather outfit london
View gallery
Carrie Underwood CMA Fest, Nashville, USA - 07 Jun 2019
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Country and Music star Dolly Parton puts on an incredibly busty appearance in leathers and lace on the set of The One show Pictured: Dolly Parton BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Mattpapz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kacey Musgraves Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Moschino
Image Credit: Splashnews

A lady in leather! Country sensation Dolly Parton, 77, stopped by BBC’s The One in London on Jun. 30 to promote her upcoming album, Rockstar, and looked sensational in an all-leather outfit. The blonde beauty rocked a black leather bustier complete with a sequined fishnet crop top and matching leather pants. Dolly added an extra sizzle to her trousers, as they featured fishnet seams.

Dolly Parton leather outfit
Dolly Parton rocked an all-leather outfit while in London on Jun. 30. (Mattpapz / BACKGRID)

Of course, the “Jolene” hitmaker made sure to accessorize the outfit and added some of her signature touches. The 77-year-old styled her golden tresses in her signature half-up-half-down style and added sky-high heels to her ensemble. The Grammy winner even made sure her manicure was on point and had long hot-pink acrylic nails in typical Dolly fashion. As previously mentioned, the songstress made an appearance on BBC’s The One to promote her latest projects. She was notably accompanied by singer Rita Ora, 32, who nearly matched Dolly in an all-black ensemble.

During Dolly’s appearance on the talk show, she talked about her upcoming album and her upcoming book, Behind the Seams, which is due out in Oct. 2023. While talking about her latest projects, the music legend made a joke about her love for fashion and high heels. “I do have my high heel sneakers… with stones!”, she quipped. “I’m tacky as anybody at home. We all have our comfort zone and everyone’s comfort zone is different.” The Steel Magnolias star then explained that she likes to wear her heels at home due to her height. “I loved high heels before I even knew I was going to be short,” Dolly gushed. “I can’t even reach my cabinets and things so I’m often wearing them.”

dolly parton
Dolly Parton appeared on BBC’s ‘The One’ on Jun. 30. (Mattpapz / BACKGRID)

The Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics author later went on to joke about her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, 80, and her famous song “Jolene.” As many know, the hit song which was first released in 1973, is about a woman that Dolly is begging to leave her man alone. “He was a little embarrassed when I wrote the song,” she said with a laugh. “I just joke about it now. I look at him when I say ‘Every time I see you over there in that Lazy Boy chair snoring and sleeping I think, where is Jolene when I need her? You can have him now!'”

Fans can expect Dolly’s new album come Nov. 17. Dolly took to Instagram on May 9 to debut the album cover for Rockstar and reveal the release date to her fans. “I’m a rockstar now! My new album ‘Rockstar’ is coming November 17 and it’s available for pre-order. Let’s rock n’ roll,” she captioned the sizzling photo of her in a black lace dress. Actress Reese Witherspoon, 47, was one of the first to comment and react to the album news. “Must have this album ASAP!”, she gushed. There are currently three singles available now for fans to enjoy including “World On Fire,” “Magic Man,” and “Bygones.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad