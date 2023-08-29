Jessica Simpson Reveals One of Her Kids Walked In On Her And Husband Eric Johnson Having Sex

View gallery

Jessica Simpson, 43, revealed that one of her three kids once walked in on her and her husband Eric Johnson, 43, having sex. The singer, who is the mother of Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4, wouldn’t confirm exactly which of her three children were involved in the memorable moment, but she did rule out her only son. “Luckily, he didn’t walk in,” she told Access Hollywood, while at a dog event. “I think he would stand there and be like, ‘What are you doing?’ He would literally talk to us.”

“It’s not really been something that [they’ve] talked about” since,” she added. “Our kids are so old. It’s, like, wow, they’re gonna walk in on hanky panky time. So what do we do, how do we do this? Where do we go?”

The doting mom, who wore a fashionable pink mini dress to the event, also admitted to treating her oldest daughter, Maxwell, “way too much…like a best friend.” She gushed over how her lookalike cutie is “responsible,” and is already a shoe size bigger than she is. She also said her youngest daughter, Birdie, is a lot like her.

In addition to talking about her kids, Jessica mentioned how she and Eric keep their romance alive after nine years of marriage. “He’ll leave me little notes because he’ll wake up earlier than me,” she said. “He’ll leave me little letters.”

“There’s a lot of things that make me like, ‘I can’t wait to get my hands on him later,’” the “I Wanna Love You Forever” crooner continued. “I think you have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you two.”

When Jessica’s not making headlines for being open and honest about her kids and marriage, she’s doing so for posing for sexy photos. The beauty recently took to Instagram to share an eye-catching mirror selfie that showed her standing in a neon green SKIMS bikini. She had her long blonde hair down and paired the look with pink platform shoes.