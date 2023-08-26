Jessica Simpson Wears Hot Pink Mini With Daughter Maxwell, 11, & Adorable Dog: Photos

Jessica Simpson, 43, and her daughter Maxwell, 11, had a special day together at PetSafe’s Unleashed event in Los Angeles, CA on Friday. The singer took to Instagram to share photos and video of her and her oldest child’s fun outing, which also included their adorable dog. She wore a stylish pink mini dress with gold platforms while Maxwell wore a denim crop top with spaghetti straps and a matching long skirt with black boots.

The lookalike duo both had their long blonde hair down, and the doting mom added pink-framed sunglasses to her look. They also accessorized with necklaces, and carried purses, including a light pink one for Jessica, and a white one for Maxwell. They posed for several photos in a doorway that was in front of a staircase, and they also posed for snapshots with their pooch at the dog event.