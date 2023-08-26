Jessica Simpson Wears Hot Pink Mini With Daughter Maxwell, 11, & Adorable Dog: Photos

Jessica Simpson, 43, and her daughter Maxwell, 11, had a special day together at PetSafe’s Unleashed event in Los Angeles, CA on Friday. The singer took to Instagram to share photos and video of her and her oldest child’s fun outing, which also included their adorable dog. She wore a stylish pink mini dress with gold platforms while Maxwell wore a denim crop top with spaghetti straps and a matching long skirt with black boots.
The lookalike duo both had their long blonde hair down, and the doting mom added pink-framed sunglasses to her look. They also accessorized with necklaces, and carried purses, including a light pink one for Jessica, and a white one for Maxwell. They posed for several photos in a doorway that was in front of a staircase, and they also posed for snapshots with their pooch at the dog event.
“Bring your Barbie to work day 💗, Jessica caption the set of photos she shared from the day. “Maxwell, Penny and I had the best day ever at the PetSafe Unleashed Dog Park yesterday! Thanks for having us @petsafe 💗,” she also captioned the video, which provided more details about the fun-looking event.
Once the photos and video posts were published, Jessica’s fans took to the comments section to share compliments. “Your daughter is gorgeous!” one fan exclaimed, while another wrote, “Wow. Both of you are so beautiful.” Others pointed out how “grown up” Maxwell, whose father is Eric Johnson, looks, and how alike her features are to her mother’s.
Before Jessica and Maxwell’s latest outing, they made headlines for being seen happily grocery shopping in L.A. They again wore stylish outfits, including a black sweatshirt, flared out jeans, and black boots for Jessica, and a red tank top under white overall shorts and tan sandals, for Maxwell. The mother and daughter duo chatted it up and looked relaxed during the day out, proving that no matter what they do, they know how to make it an eventful time.