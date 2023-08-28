Jessica Simpson Blasted For Letting Daughter Maxwell, 11, Wear A Crop Top: See Photo

Jessica Simpson, 43, has been criticized for letting her 11-year-old daughter Maxwell wear a crop top. The “With You” singer posted Instagram photos on Aug. 25 of Maxwell rocking a denim crop top with spaghetti straps and a matching long skirt, while Jessica herself wore a hot a pink mini dress. “Bring your Barbie to work day,” Jessica wrote alongside the images of the mother-daughter duo.

But Jessica’s followers didn’t care for Maxwell’s revealing outfit at all. They flooded the comments section of Jessica’s post with negative remarks towards the mother-of-three for letting Maxwell wear that crop top.

“Why in the hell would you let your child dress like that is beyond me!!!” one fan wrote. Another said, “Isn’t she like 11 or something?? Stop sexualizing your little girl.” A different fan told Jessica — who has two other children with her husband Eric Johnson — to “slow it down” with Maxwell and how the 11-year-old dresses. “You should be ashamed letting your little girl dress like a street walker,” another harsh comment read. “She is 11 and doesn’t need to be sexualized.” Jessica hasn’t responded to the criticism from her fans yet.

Maxwell wore the denim crop top to PetSafe’s Unleashed event with her mom. The duo posed in their outfits in a doorway that was in front of a staircase in the pictures that Jessica posted. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer also shared a video of her and Maxwell with their dog at the event in Los Angeles. While most of the comments on Instagram were critical, other fans defended Jessica and complimented Maxwell. “Your daughter is gorgeous!” one fan exclaimed, while another wrote, “if you sexualize an 11 year old for what she is wearing, you are part of the problem.”

Jessica is mom to Maxwell, son Ace, 10, and daughter Birdie, 4, with her husband Eric, 43. The former Newlyweds star has been in the headlines recently for her dramatic 100-pound weight loss. Jessica denied that she’s taking Ozempic to lose the weight, as she addressed how she feels about the negative comments about her body. “Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that,” she said to Bustle in a July 2023 interview. “I’m too connected to myself right now to let that derail me,” she added. “It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt.”

Jessica has dealt with public criticism almost her entire life. The mom-of-three was extremely vulnerable in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, where she opened up about her struggles with alcoholism and what led to her finally getting sober.