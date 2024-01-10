Kendall Jenner Shares Rare Photo With Ex Bad Bunny From Barbados Beach Vacation

Kendall Jenner posted a rare photo with her ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny in her most recent group of photos on Instagram on Monday, January 8. Fans looked closely at a blurry photo of Kendall, 28, with her group of friends, and they believe that they spotted the “Monaco” rapper, 29, standing next to his ex. Despite the rare appearance, the pair are reportedly still split.

In Kendall’s most recent photo set, she mostly shared bikini photos, but she also included a shot of her friends on the beach during a celebration. The photo in question was the fourth in the set. Eagle-eyed fans looked closely at the shot, and they pointed out that two of the blurry figures on the right in the photo appeared to be Kendall and Bad Bunny. People appeared to be looking up, and the next photo was of a firework going off.

Kendall and Bad Bunny broke up after about eight months of dating in November 2023. The split appears to have been amicable though, and it was reported that the former couple had reunited as part of a New Year’s vacation with friends. Despite seeing each other over the holiday, insiders said that they weren’t back together. “[They] aren’t dating, even [though] they were just seen together,” a source told Daily Mail. “They are very friendly with each other and again, something might happen when they have more time to spend with each other, but they are not giving it time it would deserve to make it work.”

When The Kardashians star and rapper split up, a source revealed that their relationship had just run out of steam in a report from Entertainment Tonight. “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them,” the insider said. “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the get-go.”

As 2024 began, Kendall penned an emotional caption reflecting on the past year and what she was looking for in the next one. “So grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what’s to come. go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second,” she wrote with a heart emoji. “2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence.”