 Kendall Jenner Stuns in Tiny String Bikini in Barbados: Photos – Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Lounges in Tiny String Bikini as Relaxes on Barbados Beach: Photos

'The Kardashians' star looked absolutely gorgeous as she shared more photos from her amazing and relaxing vacation to kick off 2024.

By:

January 9, 2024 11:05AM EST
Image Credit: Courtesy of Purple PR/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner looked fabulous as she sun-bathed in Barbados on Monday, January 8. She sported a green string bikini, as she looked out at the clear blue ocean for her fantastic vacation. As she caught some shade underneath a tree, she got a little reading in, and could be seen in a few different positions. She showed that she was enjoying her time on the tropical getaway with a coconut emoji in the caption.

Kendall showed a few angles of her bikini, including one as she laid on her side, as she read Joan Didion’s classic memoir The Year of Magical Thinking. She also shared shots of herself appearing to get something that was beside her chair, as she revealed the book. In another shot, she laid on her stomach as she read, and in one of the last photos, she appeared to be getting up as she looked out to the sea.

Besides the reading shots, Kendall also posted a few other bikini looks, including a black bathing suit that she snapped a mirror selfie of. In another photo, she sported a tiny, black string bikini, and she rubbed sunscreen on herself, as she laid in the sand. She also included a group photo with friends, a shot of fireworks, and a beautiful photo of a sunset.

Kendall has shared tons of beautiful photos from this vacation, and it’s clear that she’s fond of sexy, string bikinis, after she posted a similar orange swimsuit on January 4. When she kicked off the new year, she shared a few photos of herself in a stunning, sheer white dress.

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Along with the white dress photos, she penned a reflection for the start of 2024. “Years pass, and they seem faster and faster. presence and time is all i can ask for. so grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what’s to come. go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second,” she wrote in the caption. “2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence.”

