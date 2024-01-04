 Kendall Jenner Wows in Tiny String Bikini on Beach Vacation: Photos – Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Wows in Teeny-Tiny String Bikini on Beach Getaway: Photos

'The Kardashians' star rocked a thong bikini as she continued to show off some of her stylish looks to kick off the new year.

January 4, 2024 4:34PM EST
Kendall Jenner looked fabulous, as she sported a tiny bikini during her tropical vacation to kick off the new year. The reality star, 28, showed off an orange and white string bikini in a new set of photos on Instagram on Thursday, January 4. Kendall gave a few views of the bathing suit as she enjoyed her beach getaway with a picturesque view in the background.

Kendall showed off the beautiful swimsuit on the beach, while surrounded by trees. In a few photos, she revealed that it was a thong bikini. Her hair was tied back in a long ponytail. She also included a photo of herself standing on top of a log left on the beach from the surrounding trees. There was also a beautiful view of the sun setting on the horizon. On her Instagram Story, she shared another photo of herself a little closer to the shore with the tide coming in, as well as a video of herself splashing some water on herself. In the caption, she included emojis for a mushroom, sun, mango, and a sunset.

The orange bikini isn’t the only amazing look that Kendall has shown off from her New Year’s vacation. She also posted a few photos of herself, sporting a sexy, sheer white dress on the beach, as she rang in the new year with friends.

During Kendall’s getaway, she also reportedly reunited with her ex Bad Bunny just a few months after they broke up. Following the start of the new year, rumors emerged that the former couple reunited among their friends during a vacation in Barbados. Despite the two remaining friendly amid the breakup, sources close to the pair said that they aren’t back together. “[They] aren’t dating, even [though] they were just seen together,” a source told Daily Mail. “They are very friendly with each other and again, something might happen when they have more time to spend with each other, but they are not giving it time it would deserve to make it work.”

