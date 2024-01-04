Copy Kendall Jenner’s Chic Red Carpet Look with This Red Turtleneck

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Kendall Jenner knows how to rock an outfit and for the Third Annual Academy Gala, she looked as stunning as always in an all-red ensemble. Her dress was a turtleneck cut, which was flattering, chic, and especially fitting for the winter months. If you’re looking to mirror Kendall’s look, we found the MANGOPOP Women’s Mock Turtle Neck, which is less than $25 and will bring any outfit to life.

Shop the MANGOPOP Women’s Mock Turtle Neck for $24.19 on Amazon today!

This turtleneck is so versatile — it can be dressed up (just like Kendall) or dressed down with a pair of jeans — the options are endless and provide the flexibility to put your own flair of style on it. The shirt is also super flattering and comfortable, which are two qualities we all look for in fashion pieces. The material is soft and stretchy without being see-through and since the style is high neck and tight-fitted, this shirt is the perfect combination of sophisticated and sexy. Red is the color of the season — it’s fun, exciting yet neutral enough to work in a multitude of ways.

Although we love the shade of red, there are several other colors to choose from including burgundy, brown, green, and more. “I bought half a dozen of these as undershirts for my uniform during the winter. they are that comfortable. They’re super soft, stretch just right, no tight spots, and hug in all the right places. They’re fantastic! I definitely recommend them,” one Amazon customer shared. Another said, “I love wearing this with skirts, I feel super elegant in it. The fabric is super soft and feels nice on my skin.” So, as you can tell, you can wear this bodysuit in several different ways. It’s time to get your hands on one yourself!