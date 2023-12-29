Scott Disick Spends the Day on the Beach With Ex Chloe Bartoli in St. Barts: Photos

Blast from the past! Scott Disick reunited with his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, during a tropical getaway to St. Barts on Wednesday, December 27. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, and the celebrity stylist, 33, were spotted on the beach and enjoying a swim in the ocean together.

Scott was shirtless and had on a green bathing suit with a gold chain necklace and a pair of brown sunglasses, as seen in the paparazzi pictures obtained by Page Six. Chloe rocked a pink and black two-piece bikini with several silver necklaces and large aviator sunglasses.

The former couple, who dated during the years Scott was on-and-off with Kourtney Kardashian, were “intimate” and “handsy” with each other during their beach outing, per Page Six. After walking the sand with drinks in their hands, they reportedly got into the same white convertible and drove off together.

Scott and Chloe were first linked back in 2006 when Scott was on an early break with Kourtney, 44. Nearly 10 years later, Scott had another short-lived fling with the stylist in 2015. At the time, a source told US Weekly that Kourtney, who had just given birth to her and Scott’s third child, son Reign, was not a fan of Chloe. “Scott and Chloe flirt all the time. Kourtney does not want her around Scott,” the insider said. In 2017, the two were seen getting cozy in Cannes during Scott’s birthday bash, but seemingly nothing came from their relationship after that.

Over the past few years, Scott has dated several beautiful women, but none of the relationships has stuck. He was with model Sofia Richie, 25, for three years before they went their separate ways in early 2020. Scott went on to date model Amelia Hamlin, 22, for less than a year until September 2021. The Talentless founder was later linked to influencer Elizabeth Grace Lindley, 22, and Too Hot To Handle star Holly Scarfone, 24, but it appeared that neither of those flings were all that serious.

During an episode of The Kardashians that aired in October, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian tried helping Scott with his dating life, which led to him admitting that he’s prioritized his children over meeting the right woman. “I’ve been too focused on the kids and me. Yeah, I am [lonely] all the time. I guess I can’t just live with having my kids,” he said. Scott shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11, with Kourtney, who recently welcomed a fourth child, son Rocky, with her husband Travis Barker.