Kate Middleton Has ‘Moved On’ From Drama With In-Laws Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, 41, has “moved on” from the years of drama between her and her brother-in-law Prince Harry, 39, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, according to a new report. The Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, have reportedly been going through years of family strain, claims, and allegations with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and they are both apparently ready to focus on “what matters” in the future.

“She’s moved on and William has too,” a friend of Kate’s told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She’s very focused on what matters going forward. They aren’t looking back.”

“She takes things seriously — and thank goodness for that,” a source close to the royals also told the outlet.

Simon Lewis, former Buckingham Palace communications chief and cohost of the BBC podcast When It Hits the Fan, added that Kate “very much seen as a player at the center of team Windsor.”

Kate has been recently been in the spotlight for her “Shaping Us” initiative, which is a campaign centered on the importance of the first five years of a child’s life. She honored people who work in the early childhood sector at her Christmas concert on December 8, which Prince William also attended.

“She is carving out a special place for herself, which is celebratory,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith also told PEOPLE.

Despite Kate’s latest difference-making projects, she has been in the headlines recently due to Omid Scobie‘s book, Endgame. The reported royal expert described Kate as “cold” and unwelcoming to Meghan when she joined the family, in the release, and along with King Charles, was named as one of the members of the family who allegedly took part in conversations about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Prince Archie before he was born.

The negative attention surrounding Kate reportedly hasn’t bothered her focus, however, and she has remained tough.“She has this public image of being nice and smiley and, dare I say, innocuous,” royal author Valentine Low said. “But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right.”