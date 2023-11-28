Prince William Reportedly Feels New ‘Endgame’ Book About Royals is ‘Cruel’ and ‘Spiteful’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Prince William is reportedly unimpressed with Omid Scobie‘s latest book, Endgame. That’s according to a source for Us Weekly, who claims the Prince of Wales finds the work to be “spiteful,” among other things. The polarizing book, which hit shelves today (November 28), deals with the fallout following the 2022 death of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s 2020 exit from royal family duties, and King Charles III‘s coronation earlier this year. In short, it paints a picture of a monarchy seemingly in crisis.

Prince William, for his part, reportedly “isn’t surprised” by the headlines generated by the book, but doesn’t want to participate in the discussion. “He knows the more he says, the more attention it feeds the whole frenzy,” an insider told the outlet for a November 28 report, adding that the Prince will not “directly” address the book’s contents.

“He considers [the book] to be a spiteful portrayal of the monarchy,” the source said, noting that William does not want “to help publicize a litany of false and cruel narratives” about the royal family. The source also claims that the prince is “exasperated and sick of dealing with” the drama surrounding the book and the family.

According to the outlet, Endgame also alleges that Harry and William’s rumored rift deepened after Meghan and Harry “blindsided” the family with their public revelations about royal life. Harry’s book, Spare, reportedly didn’t help matters between the Princes, either.

In Endgame, the author also reportedly writes that a source says Prince William is “convinced” that his brother was “brainwashed” by a veritable “‘army of therapists,'” leaving William with a feeling that he “no longer even recognizes” his brother, per a November 24 Us Weekly report.

Harry, incidentally, has written of feelings of alienation, as well. “I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part,” he wrote in Spare, which was released to great controversy in January. “Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow,” he continued in the memoir. “This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced after.”