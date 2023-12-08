Kate Middleton & Prince William Attend Christmas Concert With All 3 Kids: Photos

Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 41, were accompanied by all three of their children during the annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on December 8. The Princess of Wales, who hosted the event, was a doting momma and was pictured holding hands with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, 8. Meanwhile, their son Prince Louis, 5, stayed near their father and held his hand throughout the night.

Prince George, 10, looked all grown up in a navy blue suit nearly identical to William’s. Their five-year-old, who attended the annual event for the first time, was dressed in a warm winter coat and navy blue trousers and completed the look with blue suede boots. Kate’s mini-me, Charlotte, looked extra elegant in a long crimson-red coat accessorized with blue tights and black flats.

Of course, the proud parents were also dressed in their very best looks. Kate glowed in an all-white ensemble that featured dress pants, a crewneck blouse, and a long matching winter-white coat. She tied her holiday look together with nude suede high-heel pumps, bronzed glam, and droplet earrings. Her brunette tresses were worn in loose waves and she rocked a glossy lip. Her husband opted for his go-to look in a navy blue suit with a festive red tie.

Many of the royal family’s admirers took to social media to compliment Kate’s looks. “Wow! A vision,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Beautiful Looking forward to watching on TV.” Meanwhile, one fan couldn’t help but gush over Kate’s continued successful fashion looks. “I love this look on Catherine. She looks so smart, beautiful, elegant & sophisticated. Catherine never gets it wrong & always gets it right,” they penned.

This is the third annual Christmas carol concert hosted by William’s wife. During the evening, the three royal children were photographed dropping off holiday cards to be sent to other children, as reported by PEOPLE. Later, the family participated in the special carol service with a congregation and held candles throughout the event.

The palace told the mag that the event was designed to “thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the U.K. and a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings.” Those who were not present can catch the service during the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas broadcast set to air on ITV1 and ITV X on December 24.