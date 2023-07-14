Prince George, Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte Look So Grown Up With Their Parents At Military Air Show: Photos

A family outing! Prince William, 41, and his wife, Kate Middleton, 41, took all three of their kiddos to a military air show on July 14. During their visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo in Gloucestershire, England, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, looked all grown up alongside their royal parents. Amid the celebratory event, Charlotte looked elegant in a black-and-white striped dress, which she paired with a white cardigan sweater.

Meanwhile, her brother, Louis, rocked a monochromatic navy blue look that featured shorts and a long-sleeved sweater. The five-year-old adorably paired the sweater with a white collared polo shirt underneath. Louis and his older sis even twinned and wore the same blue slip-on sneakers while out with their family! George, who is the eldest of his siblings, looked like quite the young gentleman in a blue polo shirt, green trousers, and brown suede shoes.

View Related Gallery The Royal Family: Photos Of Prince William, Kate Middleton & The Rest Of The Royals The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visit the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, UK, on the 14th July 2023. 14 Jul 2023 Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visit the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, UK, on the 14th July 2023. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1007287_055.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Matching footwear seemed to be the vibe during the outing, as George and his father rocked nearly identical suede shoes alongside their family. William opted for a navy blue suit that featured a plaid blazer and a lighter blue button up shirt. He completed the look with matching slacks and a brown leather belt. The mother-of-three, for her part, looked as elegant as ever in a beige woman’s blazer and navy blue trousers. Kate completed her casual, yet trendy, attire with a pair of black flats and gold hoop earrings.

While visiting the event as a family, the brunette beauty was a doting mom and was pictured tending to Louis while he sat on top of an ATV. Later, the 10-year-old boy was pictured inside of an C-17 transporter aircraft, per The Daily Mail, which was notably the aircraft that was used to carry the late Queen Elizabeth II last September. While inside the plane, George checked out some of the controls while William chatted with one of the pilots. His sister, Charlotte, also stood near him while investigating the plane’s features.

The family-of-five’s outing comes one week after the royal couple was spotted sharing a rare PDA moment amid William’s polo match on Jul. 6. During the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023, Kate rocked a blue floral dress, as her husband gave her a gentle smooch on the cheek. The 41-year-old paired the ensemble with beige heels and gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, the son of King Charles III looked dapper in his polo outfit that featured the number four on the back. Kate and William recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Apr. 29.

