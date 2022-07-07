Prince Williams Kisses Kate Middleton In Rare PDA Pics At Polo Match In UK: Photos

Still smitten! Kate Middleton and Prince William were so cute as they indulged in some rare PDA during a polo match on Jul. 6, 2022. The royal couple wasn’t hiding their love as they hugged and kissed at the charity match held at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, UK.

Kate was ultra-chic in a white sleeveless summer dress as she watched her husband with adoration. Her finely tailored frock fell down to mid-calf and had thin pipes of black reaching from shoulder to hem. The mother-of-three was ready for a summer day with tortoiseshell sunglasses perched on her head. Brown hoop earrings with retro flair, along with beige flats completed her look.

During a brief break from the match, William came over to steal a kiss from Kate, who he wed in 2011. He was in full polo kit, donning a blue and white jersey with knee-high leather riding boots and white pants. She blushed as he grabbed her shoulders and planted a smooch on her cheek. Afterwards the pair appeared deep in conversation as they walked side-by-side.

This isn’t the royal couple’s only recent example of PDA. The duo appeared to put on a very flirty display on Tuesday, July 5 while attending the men’s quarterfinals matches of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with her parents Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton. Kate, who looked stunning in a blue polka dot dress, was practically giggling as she and Wills tried to keep their eyes on the green. He offered up huge grin in return.

The sightings come amid big changes for William, Kate and family, who moved to Windsor to be closer to the prince’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in June. “She’s 96 years old, that’s not lost on anyone in the family, every moment with her is precious,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively about their reasons for relocating.