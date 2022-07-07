Prince Williams Kisses Kate Middleton In Rare PDA Pics At Polo Match In UK: Photos

The Duchess was glowing as she got a peck on the cheek from her hubby. Though their PDA is usually rare, recently the pair have enjoyed several flirty sightings.

July 7, 2022 12:45PM EDT
Kate Middleton, Prince William
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the BAFTA 2019 Awards at The Royal Albert Hall 72nd British Academy Film Awards, Ceremony, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 10 Feb 2019
Prince William Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Prince William at Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, UK - 06 Jul 2022 The match will be played to raise funds and awareness for ten charities supported by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge: SHOUT, The Foundling Museum, The Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, London's Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, The Anna Freud Centre, Family Action, The Forward Trust, East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH) and The Passage.
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge officially open V&A Dundee Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Dundee, Scotland, UK - 29 Jan 2019
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Still smitten! Kate Middleton and Prince William were so cute as they indulged in some rare PDA during a polo match on Jul. 6, 2022. The royal couple wasn’t hiding their love as they hugged and kissed at the charity match held at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, UK.

Kate was ultra-chic in a white sleeveless summer dress as she watched her husband with adoration. Her finely tailored frock fell down to mid-calf and had thin pipes of black reaching from shoulder to hem. The mother-of-three was ready for a summer day with tortoiseshell sunglasses perched on her head. Brown hoop earrings with retro flair, along with beige flats completed her look.

Prince William, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton was glowing as she got a smooch from her husband during his polo match on Jul. 6, 2022. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

During a brief break from the match, William came over to steal a kiss from Kate, who he wed in 2011. He was in full polo kit, donning a blue and white jersey with knee-high leather riding boots and white pants. She blushed as he grabbed her shoulders and planted a smooch on her cheek. Afterwards the pair appeared deep in conversation as they walked side-by-side.

This isn’t the royal couple’s only recent example of PDA. The duo appeared to put on a very flirty display on Tuesday, July 5 while attending the men’s quarterfinals matches of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with her parents Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton. Kate, who looked stunning in a blue polka dot dress, was practically giggling as she and Wills tried to keep their eyes on the green. He offered up huge grin in return.

Prince William, Kate Middleton
The flirty polo match sighting came after the couple looked very cute during Wimbledon. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The sightings come amid big changes for William, Kate and family, who moved to Windsor to be closer to the prince’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in June. “She’s 96 years old, that’s not lost on anyone in the family, every moment with her is precious,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively about their reasons for relocating.

