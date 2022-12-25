Prince Louis, 4, Holds Mom Kate Middleton’s Hand In First Official Royal Christmas Debut: Photos

Santa must have been good to Prince Louis! The adorable young prince had a big smile plastered on his face as he held his mom, Kate Middleton‘s hand during his first official Royal Christmas appearance! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child made the traditional walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church, holding his mom’s hand as his lagged behind his other siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Although Louis, 4, appeared to attend the church service at St. Mary Magdalene last year, COVID-19 precautions prevented the royals from doing their traditional walk to the service as well as meeting with members of the public.

The young royal wore a long navy jacket over shorts with knee socks, which is a traditional look that Prince George also used to wear. Today, the future heir, 9, looked handsome in a suit and tie, while Princess Charlotte wore a burgundy coat and navy tights.

Today marks the Royal Family’s first Christmas since the Queen’s passing in September. The family remembered her during the Together At Christmas carol concert, which aired on UK’s ITV on Christmas Eve. “This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” Kate addressed the audience in the televised special. “Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.”

She continued, “This year, we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others. Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us.”

“Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special,” Kate advised the nation.