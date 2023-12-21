Lindsay Lohan Rocks Leggings While Working Out 5 Months After Welcoming 1st Child

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan, 37, is back in the gym less than six months after welcoming her first child! The Mean Girls star shared a new photo via her Instagram Story on December 19 and showed off her postpartum gym routine. In the selfie, Lindsay rocked a black tank top and white leggings with a black stripe down the sides. She appeared to be sans shoes and opted for black socks for her gym session.

Not only did the 37-year-old show off her gym ensemble in the snapshot but LiLo also rocked a makeup-free face. She tied her famous red tresses up and back and sported a black scrunchie around her wrist. Soon after a fan account re-shared the photo, a few of Lindsay’s fans took to the comments to react. “Nice form,” one admirer penned. Meanwhile, in a separate post shared via X (Twitter), one of her admirers jokingly related to the photo. “Sooooo [sic] me coded,” they tweeted.

This is not Lindsay’s first postpartum selfie, as she also shared a mirror selfie in a pair of postpartum underwear on August 2. “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery,” she explained in the post’s caption. “Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.” In the selfie, she rocked grey bike shorts and a pale-blue crop top, while she also rocked a fresh makeup-free look.

Many of Lindsay’s 14 million followers took to the comments to react to the vulnerable selfie, including Paris Hilton. “Congratulations,” the 42-year-old penned. Meanwhile, others gushed over Lindsay’s post-baby look. “You’ve never looked more beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another added, “You look so healthy and glowy.” Lindsay’s mom, Dina Lohan, also penned a sweet note for the new mom. “You look beautiful with a mommy’s glow he is so gorgeous and such a beautiful gift to us all ….. what a beautiful thing I saw as you and our lil blessing bonded …… miracles happen my love,” she swooned.

Lindsay welcomed her son with her husband, Bader Shammas, in mid-July. She announced her pregnancy just a few months prior in March with a sweet post via Instagram. “We are blessed and excited!” she captioned a photo of a white onesie that read, “Coming soon…” Paris once again took to the comments to gush over Lindsay’s entrance into motherhood. “Congratulations love! So happy for you Welcome to the Mommy Club!” the now mother-of-two wrote.