Lindsay Lohan Pregnant: Actress Confirms She’s Expecting 1st Child With Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan, 36, is going to be a mother! The actress announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas, in a statement to TMZ on March 14. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” Lindsay gushed. She also took to Instagram to share the announcement, posting a photo of a onesie with the words, “Coming Soon…” written across the front. She captioned the pic, “We are blessed and excited!”

Lindsay began dating the Credit Suisse financier in 2020. It is not clear how they met, but he is from Dubai, where the Mean Girls actress has resided since 2014. Lindsay announced their engagement in Nov. 2021 and they tied the knot in July 2022. “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything,” she wrote alongside a selfie with him, announcing their union. “every woman should feel like this everyday.” Lindsay jetted off to enjoy a beautiful trip on the Turkish Riviera after her wedding, although it has not been confirmed if it was her honeymoon.

Back in August, a source close to the happy couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that kids were definitely in the pair’s future. “Lindsay is finally at a place in her life where she can raise a baby. She wanted a baby before she had met Bader and she has talked openly about wanting to adopt,” they noted. “Lindsay has so much love to give, but right now, that isn’t her top priority. She is focused on her career and enjoying life with the love of her life.”

A second source revealed that Lindsay’s mom, Dina Lohan, has been excited to one day become a grandmother to her eldest daughter’s future kids. “Dina wants a little Lindsay running around. Dina adores being a grandma, she spoils Michael’s daughter like crazy, but that hasn’t stopped her from pushing Lindsay to get going on giving her more,” they explained.