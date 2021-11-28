Lindsay Lohan & BF Bader Shammas Engaged: See Her Gorgeous Ring — Photos

Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram to announce her happy news with several sweet black and white and color photos that show her cuddling and smiling with new fiance and ‘love’ Bader Shammas.

Lindsay Lohan, 35, and her boyfriend Bader Shammas are getting ready to say “I do!” The actress and the hunk got engaged and she shared gorgeous celebratory pics that show off her epic diamond engagement ring to her Instagram on Nov. 28. In the snapshots, the future bride and groom are all smiles while holding each other close and she puts her ring on display.

She appears to be wearing a black sweater in the pics as her long hair is down, and Bader is wearing a black hoodie and beanie. “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍,” Lindsay wrote in the caption of the post.

Lindsay’s dad, Michael Lohan, told HollywoodLife that he was heading out to see her soon and reacted to her engagement by EXCLUSIVELY telling us, “Based on what has been released by Lindsay so far, all I’ll say is that I’m so happy for her and Bader, and proud of all she’s doing in life. God Bless them.”

It’s not clear whether or not Bader made his own announcement about the exciting news since his Instagram is private, but there’s no doubt that the couple look ecstatic! Once the Parent Trap star shared the pics and sweet caption, it didn’t take long for family and friends to respond.

Although he comments are private, Lindsay’s brother Dakota reportedly responded with, “my best friends!!!” and socialite Courtenay Semel reportedly wrote, “the best!!”

It’s not known exactly when Lindsay and Bader started dating but they were first spotted together in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic began shutting things down and people were staying home. She also took to Instagram to share a group photo that included her sister Aliana and Bader in Feb. 2020 and called him her “boyfriend” in the caption but deleted it later. “@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader❤️ such a magical night 🌃,” the original caption read.

Before her engagement announcement, Lindsay made headlines in early 2020 when she sent publicly sent what some called flirty comments, including surfing emojis, to Liam Hemworth shortly after his split from Miley Cyrus. She later cleared the intent of the messages in an interview. “I think that comes from me being in Australia,” she explained to Andy Cohen during her appearance on CNN’s Times Square New Year’s Eve. “[Hemsworth] surfs a lot and I work with the WOW Foundation, for Waves of Wellness [a surf therapy organization], in Australia. So that’s a very important thing for us. And so I’m working with them a lot and bringing people with energy together and he surfs and then people took that the wrong way. We always have gossip in our life, you know that.”