Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth: ‘Mean Girls’ Actress & Husband Bader Shammas Welcome 1st Child

After years of ups and downs, Lindsay Lohan is getting her happily ever after. A year after she married Bader Shammas after two years of dating, Lindsay announced that they were expecting – and that happy day has arrived! Lindsay, 36, gave birth to her‘ first child, a son named Luai, in Dubai recent, though his exact birth date is not immediately known. A rep for Lindsay told PageSix, “The family is over the moon in love.” So happy for them!

Lindsay announced in March that she was expecting her first baby this year. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” she said in a statement given to TMZ. She also went onto Instagram to share a photo of a onesie with the words “Coming Soon…” written across it. “We are blessed and excited!” Lindsay captioned the photo.

The joy continues what has been an upswing in Lindsay’s life. In July 2022, she proclaimed herself the “luckiest woman in the world” when she and Bader, 33, married in secret. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything,” she wrote when posting an IG message about the matrimony. “Every woman should feel like this every day.”

In April, Lindsay held her baby shower with close friends and dear family members. In one photo from the event that Lindsay shared online, she cozied close to her younger sister, Aliana Lohan. Lindsay added a “SISTERS” sticker just to emphasize their tight bond. Their mother, Dina Lohan, was also on hand for the festivities.

“I think that in life, parents have their things together, and sometimes the children are really immersed in it,” Lindsay said in 2018, discussing her oft-turbulent relationship with her mom. “And sometimes you have to really step back and let your parents do their thing and figure out everything for themselves. And we all have a great relationship now, so that’s nice. It’s much simpler that way.”

Lindsay’s friends and exes greeted this baby news with glee. “Congratulations!” said Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton. Lindsey’s ex, DJ Samantha Ronson, also expressed her congratulations. “I wish her all the best. It’s always great news when someone is expecting a baby.”