Lindsay Lohan’s Ex Samantha Ronson Reacts To Actress’ Baby News 14 Years After Split

Lindsay Lohan‘s ex-girlfriend Samantha Ronson, 45, is happy for the mom-to-be. The DJ spoke to TMZ after the 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the exciting news that she and her husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child together. “I wish her all the best. It’s always great news when someone is expecting a baby,” she told the outlet.

View Related Gallery Lindsay Lohan & Bader Shammas: Photos Of The Pregnant Star & Her Husband London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lindsay Lohan is in great spirits, looking fresh-faced and make-up-free while out with her new Husband Bader Shammas in London. The couple enjoyed drinks at a British Pub with brother Cody, Lindsay opted for a cocktail and a beer while Bader went for 2 pints of Irish Guinness. Pictured: Lindsay Lohan BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Lindsay Lohan with husband Bader Shammas Celebrities attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks game, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2022

Samantha’s reaction comes after she and Lindsay dated on and off for a few years before calling it quits for good in 2009. Years later, in 2012, the Mean Girls star reflected on the romance and what she realized about herself. “I needed to love myself first before I could be with anyone,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “And I was going through a lot. Two toxic people cannot be together. End of story.”

“We’re friends now,” she added. “That’s how it started, so I think that’s what’s meant to be.” She also said they “were friends more than anything” and “were always more like best friends,” in a 2019 interview on The Howard Stern Show.

Lindsay announced her pregnancy by posting a photo of a white onesie that had the words “coming soon…” in black letters on the front of it. “We are blessed and excited!” she exclaimed in the caption. She also released a statement to TMZ. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” she said.

Lindsay and Bader’s baby news comes after they got married in July 2022. The lovebirds started dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in Nov. 2021. “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything,” Lindsay wrote alongside a photo with him when announcing their marriage. “every woman should feel like this everyday.”

After they were married, a source told us that Lindsay was at a great place in her life. “Lindsay is finally at a place in her life where she can raise a baby. She wanted a baby before she had met Bader and she has talked openly about wanting to adopt,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Lindsay has so much love to give, but right now, that isn’t her top priority. She is focused on her career and enjoying life with the love of her life.”