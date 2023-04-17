Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Baby Shower With Mom, Sister & More: Photos

Just one month after announcing her pregnancy, Lindsay Lohan was celebrated by her family and friends at a baby shower on April 15.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 17, 2023 7:51AM EDT
lindsay lohan
View gallery
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lindsay Lohan is in great spirits, looking fresh-faced and make-up-free while out with her new Husband Bader Shammas in London. The couple enjoyed drinks at a British Pub with brother Cody, Lindsay opted for a cocktail and a beer while Bader went for 2 pints of Irish Guinness. Pictured: Lindsay Lohan BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lindsay Lohan with husband Bader Shammas Celebrities attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks game, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Lohan looks so happy and healthy as she steps out with her new husband Bader Shammas in her first open public appearance together in London after secretly getting married. Lohan put on a radiant display as she joined her husband Bader Shammas for a day out in London. The actress, 36, looked sensational in a button-up sleeveless Chanel dress and handbag and suede ankle boots as she strolled through the capital. The newlyweds were beaming as they took the time to snap some selfies with fans. Shammas is the vice president at Dubai-based Credit Suisse bank. 24 Aug 2022 Pictured: Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA889196_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan and her unborn baby were surrounded by loved ones at a baby shower over the weekend of April 15. Lindsay posted some photos to her Instagram Story from the weekend of events with her family and friends, where she was absolutely glowing ahead of giving birth. In one shot, she cozied close to her younger sister, Aliana Lohan, and she accentuated the photo with a “SISTERS” sticker. Another image from the weekend was posted by the actress’ friend, Juliet, who wrote, “Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers and glowing mama to be.”

In a third photo, Lindsay was seated at a table next to her sis, Aliana, and their momDina Lohan. The image caught the ladies smiling while in mid-conversation, with decorations from the baby shower on display. Lindsay is wearing different outfits in all three photos from the weekend, so it appears that there was plenty of time spent with her loved ones, even aside from the baby shower.

Lindsay and her mom, Dina, have had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship over the years. However, in a 2018 interview on The Wendy Williams Show, she confirmed that she’s in a good place with both of her parents. “I think that in life, parents have their things together and sometimes the children are really immersed in it,” Lindsay explained. “And sometimes you have to really step back and let your parents do their thing and figure out everything for themselves. And we all have a great relationship now, so that’s nice. It’s much simpler that way.”

The 36-year-old married her now-husband, Bader Shammas, during the summer of 2022. In mid-March 2023, she confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. Lindsay has yet to publicly reveal the baby’s due date or gender, and the baby shower appeared to have a neutral color scheme, so no hints were given there. Dina recently confirmed to PEOPLE that she does know the baby’s gender, but would not confirm whether it’s a boy or a girl.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad