Lindsay Lohan Wears Crop Top & Bike Shorts To Show Off Her Post Baby Body In Mirror Selfie With Nod To ‘Mean Girls’

Lindsay Lohan is enjoying that post-birth glow. In a photo you can see below, the new mama of one rocked an aqua green cropped tank top and gray shorts-style undies while posing for the radiant mirror selfie in a pristine bedroom. Her famous red hair fell straight around her shoulders, and she wore a simple pair of diamond stud earrings. “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery,” she captioned the Wednesday, August 2 Instagram post. “Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom. #fridamompartner.”

Lindsay’s post hilariously referenced a scene from Mean Girls, in which Amy Poehler‘s rich mom character purred, “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.” OG pal Paris Hilton was among the followers who took to the comments thread to react. “Congratulations 💕” Paris, who is also mom to an infant son, wrote. “You’ve come a long way! Be proud of yourself. You’re beautiful. Being a mom changes your world and your heart,” remarked a fan, while another quipped, “Mother is officially mothering.”

Lindsay’s post-baby selfie comes just about two and a half weeks after news that she and husband Bader Shammas had welcomed their first child, a son named Luai, in Dubai. “The family is over the moon in love,” Lindsay’s rep told Page Six for a July 17 report.

The Parent Trap star and her hubby announced her pregnancy in March. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” Lindsay told TMZ at the time. She reunited with family members, including divorced parents Dina Lohan and Michael Lohan, for a joyous baby shower in April. “Good times, So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!” Lindsay captioned several photos of the group celebrating at the shower.