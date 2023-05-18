Lindsay Lohan Reenacts Classic Scenes From ‘Parent Trap’ & ‘Mean Girls’ In Hilarious New Ad: Watch

Lindsay Lohan mentioned two of her classic movie lines while promoting Peter Thomas Roth eye patches in a new advertisement.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 18, 2023 12:22PM EDT
Lindsay Lohan
View gallery
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lindsay Lohan is in great spirits, looking fresh-faced and make-up-free while out with her new Husband Bader Shammas in London. The couple enjoyed drinks at a British Pub with brother Cody, Lindsay opted for a cocktail and a beer while Bader went for 2 pints of Irish Guinness. Pictured: Lindsay Lohan BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lindsay Lohan with husband Bader Shammas Celebrities attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks game, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Lohan looks so happy and healthy as she steps out with her new husband Bader Shammas in her first open public appearance together in London after secretly getting married. Lohan put on a radiant display as she joined her husband Bader Shammas for a day out in London. The actress, 36, looked sensational in a button-up sleeveless Chanel dress and handbag and suede ankle boots as she strolled through the capital. The newlyweds were beaming as they took the time to snap some selfies with fans. Shammas is the vice president at Dubai-based Credit Suisse bank. 24 Aug 2022 Pictured: Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA889196_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan is so fetch! The famous actress, 36, said two iconic lines from her movies Mean Girls and The Parent Trap in a new video advertisement for clinical skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth. The video opens with Lindsay playing a hotline operator for the brand’s new eye-patches that she proudly talks up to the first phone caller. That person asks her what the eye patches can do for her, and Lindsay responds with her Mean Girls line, “The limit does not exist!”

Then, Lindsay checks herself out with her hand-held mirror, and gives herself a compliment straight out of The Parent Trap. “Honey, you’ve never looked better,” she says. Fans will remember Lindsay saying that line in the beloved 1998 film where she played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James.

Fans got a kick out of Lindsay quoting two of her most recognizable movie lines. So, they listed out more of her movie quotes in the comments section. “Lindsay Lohan wearing Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches, so I bought Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches,” one fan wrote. Another said, “so fetch.”

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan in ‘The Parent Trap’ (Photo: Everett Collection)

Lindsay appeared in so many classic movies early in her career, before she took a break from acting to deal with some personal struggles. Lindsay made her acting comeback in 2022 with the holiday movie Falling for Christmas. Her next movie is the Netflix fantasy rom-com Irish Wish starring Ed Speelers and Ayesha Curry. Lindsay’s also rumored to be doing a long-awaited sequel to Freaky Friday with her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

As for her personal life, Lindsay announced in March that she’s pregnant with her first child. Lindsay celebrated the upcoming arrival of her little one with her husband Bader Shammas, 36, with a baby shower that her family members attended. Lindsay’s previously estranged, divorced parents, Dina Lohan and Michael Lohan, were both at the shower celebrating her.

More From Our Partners

ad