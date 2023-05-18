Lindsay Lohan Reenacts Classic Scenes From ‘Parent Trap’ & ‘Mean Girls’ In Hilarious New Ad: Watch

Lindsay Lohan is so fetch! The famous actress, 36, said two iconic lines from her movies Mean Girls and The Parent Trap in a new video advertisement for clinical skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth. The video opens with Lindsay playing a hotline operator for the brand’s new eye-patches that she proudly talks up to the first phone caller. That person asks her what the eye patches can do for her, and Lindsay responds with her Mean Girls line, “The limit does not exist!”

Then, Lindsay checks herself out with her hand-held mirror, and gives herself a compliment straight out of The Parent Trap. “Honey, you’ve never looked better,” she says. Fans will remember Lindsay saying that line in the beloved 1998 film where she played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James.

Fans got a kick out of Lindsay quoting two of her most recognizable movie lines. So, they listed out more of her movie quotes in the comments section. “Lindsay Lohan wearing Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches, so I bought Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches,” one fan wrote. Another said, “so fetch.”

Lindsay appeared in so many classic movies early in her career, before she took a break from acting to deal with some personal struggles. Lindsay made her acting comeback in 2022 with the holiday movie Falling for Christmas. Her next movie is the Netflix fantasy rom-com Irish Wish starring Ed Speelers and Ayesha Curry. Lindsay’s also rumored to be doing a long-awaited sequel to Freaky Friday with her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

As for her personal life, Lindsay announced in March that she’s pregnant with her first child. Lindsay celebrated the upcoming arrival of her little one with her husband Bader Shammas, 36, with a baby shower that her family members attended. Lindsay’s previously estranged, divorced parents, Dina Lohan and Michael Lohan, were both at the shower celebrating her.