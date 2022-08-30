Lindsay Lohan & Brother Dakota Recreate ‘The Parent Trap’ Throwback Photo In London

Lindsay Lohan is definitely not afraid to spoof herself! On Aug. 30, the iconic 35-year-old actress posted two photos on Instagram of her with her younger brother Dakota, 26. In the first photo, Lindsay is dressed as her character Annie James from the 1998 film, Parent Trap. In the photo, which was taken in front of Big Ben in London, Lindsay was holding her, at the time, baby brother in her arms. Fast forward a quarter of a century later and the duo returned to the site where they took the classic photo. However, this time Dakota was holding Lindsay!

In the caption to the photo, which Lindsay shared with her 11.2 million Instagram followers, the Freaky Friday actress wrote, “Now and Then #TheParentTrap #bffs.” Needless to say, Lindsay’s die-hard fans, as well as some of her family members, got a kick out of the two photos. Lindsay’s mom Dina Lohan, 59, wrote in the caption, “Full Circle My Angels.” In another comment, Lindsay’s lifelong friend, Courtenay Semel, 42, showed her love for the photo with a simple smiley face emoji with two hearts as its eyes.

On July 30, Lindsay was photographed in NYC on a family outing — looking happier and healthier than ever. Accompanied by her mom Dina as well as two of her siblings, Ali, 28, and Dakota, the tight-knit family were all smiling as paparazzi snapped their pics. Noticeably missing from the family outing was Lindsay’s other brother, Michael, 34. The family photo was taken after they all attended a Broadway play together — marking the first time that four of the Lohans have been spotted out together in years.

As fans of Lilo know, Lindsay married her husband, Bader Shammas, 34, in June. In a recent HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVE, a source close to Dina said that she’s hoping Lindsay and Bader will have a baby of their own in the near future. “Dina wants a little Lindsay running around. Dina adores being a grandma, she spoils Michael’s daughter like crazy, but that hasn’t stopped her from pushing Lindsay to get going on giving her more,” a source said, referring to Lindsay’s brother Michael’s baby, which he recently had with his wife Nina Ginsberg. The source also said, “Dina is so happy that Lindsay has found such a great husband and has such a solid healthy relationship. She’s seen her through all the ups and downs of past relationships so it’s truly the biggest relief in the world that she’s finally found her perfect match.”