Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shares ‘Wonderful’ Photos From Baby Shower With Family, Including Mom & Dad

Lindsay Lohan, 36, was surrounded by friends and family during a recent baby shower to celebrate the upcoming arrival of her first child with husband, Bader Shammas, 36. The Mean Girls star looked radiant in a new slew of snaps shared to her Instagram on Thursday, April 27. The carousal included sweet photos of her family joining in on the fun, including her previously estranged, divorced parents, Dina Lohan and Michael Lohan. “Good times, So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!” Lindsay captioned the post.

In one snap, a very pregnant Lindsay wrapped her arms around her younger sister, Ali Lohan, who was gently cradling her big sis’ growing baby bump. Another had Dina posing next to Lindsay with a bevy of beauties lining up around them at the party table. And in one photo taken at a restaurant, Lindsay was all smiles sitting next to her pops Michael, with Dina at the other end of the table looking just as pleased.

The happy post came just a week after Lindsay had shared snaps from a previous baby shower, where both her sister and mom were also present. Unless Lindsay, Ali and Dina wore the same outfits for two separate soirees, it appeared some of the snaps were also shared on Thursday’s photo dump.

The Parent Trap star first announced she was expecting her first child with Bader via an Instagram post on Mar. 14. “We are blessed and excited!”, she captioned the post. Since the reveal, it appears Lindsay is being surrounded by love and support from her friends and family, especially her parents, which is a departure from their recent past, when both Dina and Michael accused each other of being awful caretakers for Lindsay and her siblings.

In 2018, however, Lindsay confirmed that there had been a reconciliation of sorts between her and her parents when she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show. “I think that in life, parents have their things together and sometimes the children are immersed in it and you just have to really step back and let your parents do what they do and figure out everything for themselves,” the actress, who now lives in Dubai, said (via Daily Mail). “And we all have a great relationship now so it’s nice . . . it’s much simpler that way.”