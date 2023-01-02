Blake Lively Rocks Crop Top As She Shows Off Before & After Baby Bump Photos

Beautiful momma! Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively, 35, made a witty joke in her caption on Jan. 2, when she took to Instagram to reveal her before-and-after baby bump photos. “been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working,” she captioned the hilarious post. In the photos, Blake rocked a black sports bra, sweatpants, and Nike sneakers. The growing pregnancy belly snapshots come nearly four months after the star revealed she’s pregnant for the fourth time!

Many of the blonde beauty’s 37.1 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to compliment Blake on her pregnancy look. “you look great Blake!”, one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Oh boy, This is definitely going viral!” Even Blake’s trainer, Don Saladino, couldn’t help but add a series of laughing emojis to the snapshots. A separate fan noted that Blake’s growing belly is, of course, due to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, 46. “It’s because you’re on the Ryan Reynolds diet. Belly fulla [sic] babies. It does a body good,” they wrote, along with laugh emojis.

As mentioned above, Blake’s before-and-after snapshots comes nearly four months after she debuted her baby bump on Sept. 14, 2022. The bombshell attended Forbes‘ Power Women’s Summit in NYC and rocked a gold sequined dress with sky-high white heels. “@forbes for having me to talk @bettybuzz , @grameenamerica and owning what you believe in. Such an honor. And thank you to everyone who made me sparkly,” she captioned the Sept. 17 Instagram post.

Later, on Sept. 17, the starlet took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her pregnancy and slammed the paparazzi in her caption. “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone,” she began. “You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb.”

This is Blake’s fourth child with the Deadpool star. The couple, who got married in 2012, share three kids: James, 8, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3. The Betty Buzz founder and Ryan posed together for an adorable Christmas photo on Dec. 5, in which Blake sported her baby bump in Christmas PJs. “We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria,” the proud dad-of-three captioned the post.

The 35-year-old spoke about how having kids made her more confident during a May 2022 interview with Forbes. “I think having children, for me, made me feel so much more in my skin,” the Simple Favor star said at the time. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident – not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”