Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Bundle Up For Fall In 1st Pics Since Welcoming Their Third Baby

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted giving off happy autumn vibes when they went on a cozy outing in New York City on Oct. 29 and flashed smiles while holding onto each other.

Blake Lively, 32, and Ryan Reynolds, 43, couldn’t help but smile from ear to ear during a stroll in the Big Apple on Oct. 29 and it could very well be because they reportedly just became the parents of three sometime in Aug! The married couple’s latest outing is the first time they’ve been seen since welcoming their new baby girl and although they didn’t have their kids with them, they cuddled up to each other. During the stroll, Blake wore a long gray coat over a navy blue loose top, black leggings, and a green knitted hat, while Ryan matched her in a navy blue puffy vest over a blue shirt with a gray hood, gray pants, and a gray baseball cap. Check out the photos of Blake and Ryan on their NYC outing HERE!

The lovebirds shared the first photo of their new daughter, whose name they have yet to announce, on Twitter on Oct. 16. Ryan used the pic, which showed him and Blake happily standing in Capilano Suspension Bridge Park with their new addition between them, to gush about his home country of Canada and the importance of the elections there. “I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano,” the tweet read.

In addition to their new bundle of joy, Ryan and Blake share daughters James, 4, and Inez, 3, together, so there’s definitely a lot of female energy in their household! We’re not sure if the loving husband and wife will try for a boy in the future, but they already have an adorable family with their brood as it is and we love seeing them together whenever they’re out and about or sharing memorable moments on social media.