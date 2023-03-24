Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Is Glowing In New Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas On Vacation: Photo

Lindsay Lohan, 36, and her husband Bader Shammas, 36, are spending quality time together before they’re on baby duty. The pregnant actress and her handsome hubby took a cute selfie together at the Atlantis Royal beach resort in Dubai that was shared to her Instagram Stories on March 24. Lindsay and Bader took a much-needed vacation together ahead of the birth of their first child.

In Lindsay’s photo, the Mean Girls star was glowing in a white shirt and black sunglasses. She let her signature red hair down and had the biggest smile on her face. Bader, meanwhile, wore a red shirt and sunglasses as he posed behind his wife, with tropical palm trees in the background.

Lindsay shared two more photos from their getaway to the Atlantis Royal in Dubai. She snapped a picture of food made by a professional chef with a sign that said “Congratulations,” in reference to their baby news. Lindsay also took a photo of the gorgeous scenery at the stunning resort.

Lindsay announced that she’s expecting her first child with Bader on March 14. She took to Instagram to share a photo of a onesie with the words, “Coming Soon…” written across the front. She captioned the pic, “We are blessed and excited!” Lindsay got endless amounts of congratulatory comments from her fans and other celebrities, including her BFF Paris Hilton. Lindsay’s mom, Dina Lohan, shared the announcement on her own Instagram, where she said she’s “over the moon, filled with joy and happiness” about Lindsay’s pregnancy.

Lindsay began dating Bader, a Credit Suisse financier, in 2020. It is not clear how they met, but he is from Dubai, where the Freaky Friday actress has resided since 2014. Lindsay announced their engagement in Nov. 2021 and they tied the knot in July 2022. “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything,” she wrote alongside a selfie with Bader, announcing their union. “every woman should feel like this everyday.”