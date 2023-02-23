Lindsay Lohan & Original ‘Mean Girls’ Stars Reportedly Offered ‘Disrespectful’ Salary To Star In Musical Remake

The upcoming Mean Girls movie remake based on the Broadway musical may not feature the OG Plastics, according to a new Page Six report. The outlet claimed on February 22 that Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert were given a “disrespectful” salary offer to appear in the Paramount+ film, and now “negotiations are stalled” over the deal. “Paramount Pictures doesn’t want to pay the girls what they are worth,” a production source told Page Six. “All four girls were willing to come back, but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth.”

Page Six‘s source claimed that Rachel was “offered a larger part” to return for the movie musical unlike Lindsay, Amanda, and Lacey, but even her deal has yet to be finalized. Tina Fey, who wrote both the movie and the musical, is returning as Ms. Norbury for the Paramount+ film. The iconic comedian was reportedly offered “a seven-figure” deal to return, according to Page Six, who reported that Rachel and the other ladies’ offer was “a fraction” of what Tina’s making.

Rachel, Lindsay, Amanda, and Lacey will not be reprising their roles from the original film if they do return for the remake. Instead, Rachel’s role as Regina George has gone to Sex Lives of College Girls star Renee Rapp, who already played Regina in the Broadway musical. Renee will star opposite Angourie Rice, Avantika, and Bebe Wood, who are playing Cady Herron, Karen Smith, and Gretchen Weiners, respectively.

“Whether they appear in a cameo appearance or they have six pages of script, it doesn’t matter — [the money offered] is disrespectful,” Page Six‘s source also said. Other than Tina, the only other original cast member that’s officially signed onto the new film is Tim Meadows, who is back as Principal Duvall.

The other cast members appearing in the remake include Auli’i’ Cravalho as Janis Ian, Jacquel Spivey as Damian Leigh, and Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels. The Paramount+ film is an adaptation of the Broadway show that was nominated for 12 Tony Awards. The show ran on Broadway for two years until it closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.