Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Adorable Sea-Themed Baby Nursery: Photos

Lindsay Lohan just gave fans a glimpse inside her beautifully appointed new baby nursery! In photos you can see below, the 37-year-old mom to be glowed in a sleeveless white dress as she cradled her baby bump and showed off the serene nursery. On the wall behind her, a gorgeous mural of an ocean scene had been painted, complete with an airplane coasting the clouds in the background and a lighthouse on the shore. A boat shaped-set of shelves, along with a gigantic teddy bear and a small arrangement of blue hydrangeas made the space especially inviting.

In another photo, a sweet wooden crib was shown in the middle of the room — clearly indicating that the new baby will indeed be the center of Lindsay and husband Bader Shammas‘ world. In a third photo, the pregnant Mean Girls actress sat on a white chair, wearing another flowing, lovely white dress and awaiting the birth of her child.

The nursery was all in the details, and Lindsay shared in a new Instagram post that it’s all part of a collection she designed with Nestig Baby. “So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby!” she enthused in the caption. “Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful 😊.” Lindsay admitted the finished product is indeed her “dream nursery.”

“I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery—everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life!” she continued. “You can shop my full collection at the link in bio! 💛 #nestigpartner.” Fans took to the comments thread to fuss over Lindsay and her positively peaceful nursery vibe.

“Mother is literally mothering,” gushed a fan, while another wrote, “You look beautiful, and the baby’s room looks dreamy.” A third quipped, “I wish I was the baby 😭 love you Lindsay!” A few famous names also reacted. Lindsay’s mom Dina Lohan wrote, “Soooo beyond blessed and super excited,” and comedian Whitney Cummings confessed, “Aah I need this!”

Linday announced she’s expecting her first baby in a statement to TMZ back in March. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” she said at the time.