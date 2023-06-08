Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Cutout Dress On Gorgeous ‘Allure’ Cover

Lindsay Lohan looked fabulous when she showed off her growing baby bump on the June cover of 'Allure.'

Lindsay Lohan has been taking the world by storm lately and her latest cover of Allure proved that. The 36-year-old showed off her pregnant belly on the cover of the magazine and she rocked a slew of fabulous looks throughout the photoshoot including a cutout dress that put her bare baby bump on display.

lindsay lohan
Lindsay Lohan looked gorgeous in this Versace dress on the cover of ‘Allure.’ (Ben Hassett)

On the cover, Lindsay rocked a black Versace dress with silver studs all over it. The plunging V-neck dress featured a hood that covered up her head except for one long red curl on the side of her face while she cradled her baby bump. She topped her look off with a Lionheart ring and subtle glam including a matte pink lip and super long lashes. Aside from her cover, Lindsay slayed in a black Saint Laurent dress with a gaping cutout on the stomach revealing her bare baby bump.

lindsay lohan
Lindsay showed off her bare baby bump in this cutout black Saint Laurent dress. (Ben Hassett)

The cutout dress featured a plunging V-neckline and cape sleeves while the rest of the frock flowed into a fitted skirt. She accessorized the dress with rings from Tabayer, Ariana Boussard, and Eriness, while her red hair was down in beach waves.

Some of our other favorite looks included her colorful off-the-shoulder ruffled AZ Factory dress and her leather Commando bodysuit. Lindsay’s sleeveless black bodysuit was skintight and had a low-cut V-neckline and she tucked the one-piece into a pair of low-rise, super baggy black leather Dion Lee pants, styling the outfit with white leather pointed-toe Diesel heels and silver Mounser hoop earrings.

lindsay lohan
Lindsay Lohan slayed in this pink feather dress for ‘Allure’ magazine. (Ben Hassett)

Another one of Lindsay’s stylish outfits from the shoot included her fringe jacket white leather M65 Studio jacket with fringe hanging off the sleeves. Under the jacket she rocked a Hatch collection bra with nothing on top, showing off her bare belly. She topped her look off with a pair of baggy M65 Studio blue jeans with white lace details on the sides and a pair of JDA objects earrings.

