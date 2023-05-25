Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Lounges In Swimsuit With Growing Baby Bump: ‘Hot Mama’

Lindsay Lohan soaked in the sun while showing off her baby bump on Instagram on Thursday, May 25. The actress, 36, stretched out on a lounger and smiled, as she looked amazing in a black one-piece swimsuit while vacationing. She had her signature red hair tied back in a ponytail, and she rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses. She had a small smile on her face as she was glowing in the sun.

Tons of people left complimentary messages for Lindsay in the comment section, including Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, who called her a “Hot Mama” with a heart emoji. Many other people also mentioned that the mom-to-be looked fantastic, and other people left loving emojis. Lindsay also tagged her husband Bader Shammas, 36, in the photo. On her Instagram Story, the actress also shared a few photos of the beach with a clear sky, and it looked like perfect weather for a romantic getaway.

Lindsay announced that she was pregnant with her first child back in March. She posted a photo of a white baby onesie that says “coming soon” on it. In the caption, she said that she and Bader were “blessed and excited” for their first child. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives,” she said in a statement to TMZ.

It’s clear that Lindsay and Bader are looking forward to becoming parents. She had an amazing baby shower, surrounded by loved ones back in April. She also first debuted her baby bump in a photo on her Instagram Story at the end of April.

Lindsay has shown that she’s wanted to be a mom for a long time. Before announcing that she was pregnant with Bader, she opened up about looking forward to having kids during a chat with her Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried in Interview magazine in November 2022. “I want to do a few fun things, and then I want to do some more serious things… and I want to have kids,” she said, although she didn’t sound like she want them to follow in her acting footsteps.